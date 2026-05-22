Danny Go! star Daniel Coleman has revealed that his son Isaac has passed away, and called being his father 'the honor of a lifetime'.

Coleman announced back in December that his 14-year-old son had been diagnosed with stage 3 mouth cancer, and heartbreakingly the teenager succumbed to the aggressive illness yesterday (May 21).

Coleman announced the sad news of his son's untimely death on social media, calling Isaac his 'sweet boy'.

"There’s so much I want to say, but I don’t know how yet. I already miss you so much, and the pain in my heart is far more than I can process," the children's entertainer wrote.

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"But looking through thousands of pictures and videos this past week, I’m also filled with tremendous pride."

'Rest peacefully, son'

Daniel Coleman is dad to Levi and Isaac (danielspaniels/Instagram)

Coleman's tear-jerking post continued: "Your 14 years were full of so many challenges, but you met them all with such grit… and you somehow kept your trademark joy in spite of it all.

"You truly had a spark like no other, Isaac! Remembering how loved you were and how full of life your time here was gives me great comfort.

"Being your dad was the honor of a lifetime. I’m so proud of you and I love you forever. Rest peacefully, son."

At birth Isaac was diagnosed with something called Fanconi Anemia.

What is Fanconi Anemia?

The family announced the news of Isaac's cancer diagnosis in late 2025 (danielspaniels/Instagram)

As per Cleveland Clinic, Fanconi Anemia is 'an inherited condition that happens when certain genes mutate'.

"It may cause physical differences and blood disorders that lead to bone marrow failure," the website goes on to explain.

"It also increases your risk of cancerous tumors. People with this condition need long-term medical care to manage symptoms and watch for new ones."

Symptoms for the condition varies, but some include:

Differently shaped thumbs

Hearing loss

Light brown spots on the skin

Curves in the spine that go side-to-side from scoliosis

Because of Isaac's Fanconi Anemia, Coleman said that the family 'always knew this day was coming' when they found out he had cancer.

The YouTuber wrote at the time of the teen's diagnosis last year: "We found out last week that Isaac has cancer in his mouth.

"TBH, we always knew this day was coming, as it’s a near certainty w/ Fanconi anemia. But it’s definitely hitting a little earlier than we hoped and is still just such a shocking thing to hear about your child, even if you’ve braced for it for years."

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact The Compassionate Friends on (877) 969-0010.