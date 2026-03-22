Whoopi Goldberg, 70, explains why she can't afford to retire yet

Whoopi Goldberg gave a very candid reason why she isn't 'slowing down' just yet when asked about her retirement plans.

Goldberg's first major film role was in 1985's The Color Purple, where she played Cece Harris in the Steven Spielberg movie.

After that, the New York City-born actress starred in the likes of Sister Act, Ghost, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and The Lion King before switching up the silver screen for daytime television.

She's now been a host on ABC's The View for almost 20 years and will mark her 71st birthday in November 2026.

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Shortly before Goldberg (whose real name is actually Caryn Johnson) marked her 70th birthday last year, she was quizzed by Entertainment Tonight about the idea of 'slowing down', i.e retirement.

Whoopi Goldberg turned 70 on November 13, 2025 (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

There was speculation back in 2024 that the actress and comedian was toying with the idea of retiring from The View, but this is yet to happen — and it doesn't seem like it's going to happen anytime soon.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in September, the Sister Act favorite was asked: "Do you ever think about slowing down and just enjoying life?"

Goldberg replied: "Yeah, but who can afford to do that? If you don't marry well you've got to keep working."

"I feel like you might be one of the people who can afford it by now," the ET reported further pressed, but Goldberg insisted that that isn't the case.

"No, not by now. Not yet," she shared.

The actress has been married three times and split from her last husband, Lyle Trachtenberg, in 1995.

She's previously discussed why she's never felt the urge to marry for a fourth time. Speaking on the The Don Lemon Show, Goldberg shared: "I am fundamentally a selfish person and I’ve found that because I have a wonderful kid, and a son-in-law, and three grandkids and one great-grand[kid], that I don’t have time for a whole lot of other people coming into my life."

She echoed similar sentiments on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? chat show.

"You know, when you're married to somebody, you have to be invested in how they're feeling. I am not," Goldberg admitted.

"I’m invested in my kid. I'm invested in her kids. I'm invested in my son in law. I'm invested in my friends.

"But I'm not invested in a relationship that would require as much as having a child requires and I know that that's not for me."

Shout it louder for the people in the back, Whoopi!