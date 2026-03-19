Whoopi Goldberg makes unexpected admission about her 'hit-and-run' sex life

Actress Whoopi Goldberg has made a candid admission about her love life, describing her style as 'hit and run.'

The Sister Act star, 70, has been married three times, but previously reflected she was 'never in love' with her husbands. Ouch.

She told Piers Morgan back in 2011: "You have to really be committed to them... I don't have that commitment. I'm committed to my family."

The Grammy-winner wed drug counselor Alvin Martin in 1973. The couple welcomed daughter Alex Martin that same year, but divorced in 1979.

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Goldberg was then married to cinematographer David Claessen from 1986 to 1988 and to union organizer Lyle Trachtenberg from 1994 to 1995.

She's also had 'live-in' relationships with actor Frank Langella and playwright David Schein, while other ex-partners include actors Timothy Dalton and Ted Danson.

(Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images)

But, during a recent episode of The View, Goldberg gave us an insight into how she now approaches sex and dating.

The panel were discussing a Cosmopolitan essay about a woman who yearned for her single days despite being in a loving relationship, posing the question: Is fantasizing about being single normal?

The essay had a particular focus on missing the spontaneity of nights out and casual flings.

Sharing her thoughts on the topic, Goldberg said: "I bar hop, I go hang." Co-host Joy Behar asked if she missed that aspect of her life, to which the actress responded: “I am single."

She went on: "I do hit-and-runs when I need it," as the audience broke out in cheers and applause.

"But I am not married to anybody [and] I don’t have responsibilities," Goldberg added.

Whoopi Goldberg shared her thoughts on a recent episode of The View (Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images)

She then posed the same question to her co-hosts: Do they ever miss single life?

The other panel members are all married and reflected on how simple single life was, with less responsibility. But the majority did not miss being single in itself.

It's not the first time Goldberg has lifted the lid on her personal life.

During a chat with Interview Magazine, Goldberg said: "In the last 25 years, I recognized that not everybody’s cut out to be in a relationship.

"Some people are just cut out to be one-night stands.”





She added: “I don’t want to live with anybody. I have lots of people that I love, but I don’t need them living with me. I don’t need to be sleeping with them.”

And in a 2025 episode of The View, via PEOPLE, she explained when her last relationships fell short - and it certainly wasn't down to what was happening beneath the sheets.

"I was just glad to get the hell out of there," Goldberg said of her past relationships. "I was always having great sex, I just wasn’t having any fun."

Maybe we should all be a little bit more Goldberg...



