Psychiatrist breaks down Bryan Kohberger's possible motive in Idaho murders
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Psychiatrist breaks down Bryan Kohberger's possible motive in Idaho murders

A forensic psychiatrist believes the attack may fit a wider psychological pattern, though no motive has been established

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images

Topics: True crime, Bryan Kohberger, Netflix

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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