Olivia Colman revealed a bit of a prank she played on her The Favourite co-star Emma Stone as the pair filmed a sex scene together.

In the 2018 movie, Colman played Queen Anne and Stone starred as a chambermaid named Abigail.

The Favourite saw Colman take home a handful of awards, including an Oscar and Golden Globe for Best Actress. Another award she should have won though was for most imaginative way to use a sponge on set...

Anyone who is a fan of Colman knows that she's no stranger to mischief and is quite the potty-mouth — in one interview she revealed that her favorite swear word is the C-bomb.

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Basically, the actress has zero filter (in the best way) and on episode of The Graham Norton Show that she was a guest on around the time of the release of The Favourite, she recalled using a sponge in a very intimate way with La La Land star, Stone.

Emma Stone and Olivia Colman starred in The Favourite together (John Sciulli/Getty Images for BAFTA Los Angeles)

Ahead of filming a racy scene with Stone, Colman admitted had she rushed to the make-up department to see if they had a spare sponge she could use.

In the particular scene, Stone's character has to 'finger' Colman – as she put it to Norton and the rest of the celebrity guests.

Stone was a bit nervous about filming the saucy moment in case she stumbled across something she shouldn't have (if you catch my drift). So, in a bid to prevent this happening, Colman put a sponge between her legs.

Little did Stone know that the sponge was wet, however...

"Her face was a picture," Colman said. "She was going up my leg and she went 'urgh!'"

The actress also told Vogue about the funny moment.

"I put a damp sponge between my legs [during an intimate scene], because I thought it would be funny for Emma to find," The Lost Daughter actress shared. "You can see in her face the sudden look of horror."

Poor Emma!

Since then, Colman has admitted that she's actually scared of filming sex scenes — and I'm sure Stone is now too.

Colman, who first found stardom on the British sitcom Peep Show, said that some scenes can make her feel as if she's being unfaithful to her husband. She has been married to Ed Sinclair since 2001.

Speaking on Good Hang with Amy Poehler, the 52-year-old shared last year: "Anything where I have to show any skin, I don't like. Or pretending to have sex... I don't like it. I feel like I'm being unfaithful."

She added: "Even when they go, 'You can wear your jeans,' or a cushion between you. I don't want to do that."