Apple’s new HomeView advert has gone viral for all the wrong reasons, with one viewer admitting it made them 'want to stop others from buying it'.

The tech giant’s latest product has prompted widespread online discussion, with many admitting its 'chaotic' launch advert has left them feeling nothing but 'anxious'.

Apple state their new HomeView is 'designed to be central to the home and personal to everyone in it', but users online have claimed the ad 'makes you want to throw the Apple HomeView out the window just to get some peace and quiet in your own home'.

The product, a smart-home display designed to act as a central hub for your home, retails at $394, but people are far from impressed.

Advert

"Not one single problem was solved in a new way here," one user online said.

The ad follows a family of five as they try to get ready for the day, with everything from missing car keys and breakfast dramas to sibling arguments and an unexpected FaceTime call from their grandparents.

Users online found the advert 'anxiety-inducing'. (Apple)

HomeView sits at the centre of the action, intended to help the family manage their schedules, communicate and control their home - or, as Apple put it, 'designed to be central to the home and personal to everyone in it'.

But the chaotic nature of the commercial has got people talking.

One user wrote: "The problem with this commercial is everything feels like busy chaos, and it makes you associate this product with chaos.

"The product only seems to add to the chaos instead of solving their problems. Not a great selling point."

As another added: "With all the fighting over a single shared device, they should invent a form factor that fits in your pocket."

"You get the impression that Apple’s new device is actually enabling this chaos," a third said, "I thought the golden rule was to associate your product with positive energy and emotions.

"After watching this clip, I just want to get the hell out of there - leaving the new Siri behind, right with them."

Speaking about the new product in a press release, Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said: "Apple HomeView is designed to be shared by everyone in the home yet feel completely personal to each user.

The new product retails for nearly $400. (Apple)

"It recognizes your face to shift from a household screen to your own experience, fills the room with incredible sound, keeps you connected to the people who matter most with FaceTime, and makes it easy to control your smart home.

"And it’s powered by Apple Intelligence with Siri AI at its core, drawing on personal context from your iPhone to help you find what you need and get more done, all while keeping everyone’s information private and secure."

Apple HomeView comes in four different color-ways, including 'silver, starlight, rose pink, and space gray', and a separate wall-mounted HomeView model is also available to shop.

UNILAD has reached out to Apple for comment.