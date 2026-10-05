Experts reveal how often you should wash your clothes after online debate sparks confusion

If you're like me, you wash almost every item of clothing if you've worn it for even just one hour... but are we doing life right?

Well, experts have weighed into how often we should be doing the laundry, and I'm fairly certain 90% of the population will find they've been doing it all wrong.

For me, I wash everything after a wear other than my jeans and my pajamas - I'll only wash my jeans if there's a mark on them, and I only don't wash my jammies often because I only have two sets!

Anyway, it all kicked off online with people arguing over exactly how often clothes need to be washed.

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It all started when one user posted: "Big laundry has convinced everyone they need to wash every item of clothing after wearing it once. ENOUGH. expand your mind."

The tweet racked up more than 1.4 million views, leaving the internet completely divided over hygiene standards.

One user passionately responded: "Hot take: I do NOT wash my clothes after every wear and I genuinely don't understand people who do. I can get 3-4 wears out of a shirt, jeans, hoodies, etc. unless I actually sweat in them, spill something on them, or they stink.

How often are you putting your jeans in the washing machine (Getty stock)

"I'm not throwing perfectly clean clothes into the washer just because they touched my body for 6 hours. It also, ruins the quality of your clothing to wash them 24/7 or after every use.

"My panties are basically the only thing getting washed every week. If you think that makes me gross, I promise you surviving one more day in the same pair of jeans isn't going to kill you."

Another typed: "If clothes go out in public. They need washed after one wear. If clothes stay inside. They can be re worn."

While a third joked: "The sniff test is free, takes three seconds, and has never once betrayed me."

Others explained that living in a tropical country forces them to wash items more frequently due to sweat.

With the debate raging online, consumer experts from Which? stepped in to settle the argument with a definitive guide on how often each item should be washed.

The experts noted that underwear, workout gear, and swimwear should always be washed after a single wear, while t-shirts, whites, and dresses should go in the machine after roughly one to two wears.

When it comes to pajamas, Consumer Reports suggests throwing them in the wash after three to four nights of sleep.

It might be time to open that dirty washing basket and filter some clothes back into your wardrobe without that wash! (Getty stock)

The Cleveland Clinic advises that bras can go two to three wears, as washing them too frequently breaks down elastic.

However, other heavier items can be worn significantly more times before it is actually worth giving them a proper clean.

According to Which?, sweatshirts can survive five to six wears, while heavy winter coats only require a wash once or twice per season.

Jeans only need to be washed every six to ten wears, as cleaning denim too frequently causes it to lose shape and fade.

However, a spokesperson for the company explained it is all about getting the balance right for hygiene reasons.

"For example, if you've got eczema and you want to avoid irritation from bacteria, washing your clothes might be more important," they said.

"But wash your clothes too often and they might not last as long."

Rich Handel, a laundry expert at Consumer Reports, also warned that tossing heavy fabrics in with lighter pieces creates excess friction that wears down softer items.

"A simple rule is to wash like items together: towels with towels, blue jeans with blue jeans, non-blue jeans with non-blue jeans, and underwear with underwear. Similar colors, similar fabrics," Handel added.