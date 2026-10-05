Experts reveal how often you should wash your clothes after online debate sparks confusion
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Experts reveal how often you should wash your clothes after online debate sparks confusion

It might be time to cut back on laundry loads - at least if we're listening to those in the know

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Topics: US News

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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