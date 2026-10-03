Miranda Lambert makes shocking admission she got into a bar fight with Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger
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Miranda Lambert makes shocking admission she got into a bar fight with Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger

More than 15 years later, the country star has confirmed the rumors were true

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Tibrina Hobson/Billboard via Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, Music

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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