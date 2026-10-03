Miranda Lambert makes shocking admission she got into a bar fight with Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger

After years of rumors, Miranda Lambert has confessed she did indeed once have a bar fight with Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger.

The country star has now confirmed the altercation more than 15 years later, admitting she 'threw moonshine in his face'.

The incident is believed to date back to 2010 when Lambert, who was dating Blake Shelton at the time, was at a bar in Nashville celebrating her 27th birthday.

An eyewitness told journalists that Kroeger had been repeatedly encouraging Lambert to do shots with him but she continuously refused.

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Chad Kroeger has never publicly acknowledged the altercation (Vito Amati/The David Foster Foundation via Getty Images)

He allegedly told her she 'didn't have to be a b**** about it,' prompting the birthday girl to throw her drink at him.

"I did do that," Lambert has now told the New York Times Podcast, adding that Kroeger had 'a lot of hair' at the time, which subsequently ended up 'wrecked' by her drink.

When asked if it was a 'playful, mischievous' exchange, she simply replied: "No."

At the time, there were a lot of rumors the country singer had punched him in the face, though it now seems this was a classic case of a story getting more exaggerated each time it's told.

Reflecting on the incident, the 42-year-old said emotions had been running high at the time, but she hasn't lost any sleep over it since.

She said: "It was a lot and it was just a late night, and no one was in their best state. I don't know if we're fine now, but I don't care."

Kroeger has never actually publicly addressed the incident so there's no way of knowing how he feels about it all. However, the frontman's ex-wife Avril Lavigne, who he is still close with, has a great relationship with Lambert.

Miranda Lambert 'doesn't care' if she and the Nickelback front man are on okay terms (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM)

"We're good. I had Avril come and do my CMA Fest surprise guest," Lambert explained.

Over the years, Skelton, who was married to Lambert from 2011 to 2015, has teased little snippets of what really happened that night.

In 2014, he told Rolling Stone: "People always try to pop off or call her bluff at bars. One of them, I don't want to say the guy's name, but he's the lead singer of a very popular rock band. His initials are C.K."

At the time, it was reported Shelton had stepped in and had to be restrained away from Kroeger. A rep for Shelton said: "No fists were thrown. Blake is a peacekeeper and doesn't start fights."