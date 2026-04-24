Hailey Bieber has spoken out regarding the iconic moment she ushered Billie Eilish on stage to be Justin Bieber's 'one less lonely girl' at Coachella Weekend 2.

Fans went wild as Bieber performed his nostalgic 2009 track from his debut album My World, before bringing Eilish up on stage who dropped to her knees in shock as Bieber serenaded her.

Eilish then sat on a stool for the performance, covering her face with her hands in disbelief as Bieber sang the iconic track.

The moment was reminiscent of Bieber's early tours, in which fans would join him on stage during his performance of 'One Less Lonely Girl'.

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It was an especially special moment for Eilish, who has been a *huge* Bieber fan since she was a child.

Eilish was brought on stage for 'One Less Lonely Girl' (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Following the moment, many fans wondered how the moment was orchestrated and how Eilish ended up on stage in the first place.

Some videos circulating on social media show Eilish standing with Hailey at the front of the stage, but it's not immediately clear who suggested she join Bieber for the song.

However, Hailey has now explained exactly what happened, revealing that she'd actually been planning the moment for a while, which somehow makes it even more iconic.

"It was incredible, we love Billie so much, we adore her, couldn't love her more. I just thought it would be a full circle moment to have that happen at Coachella after they met for the first time at Coachella," Hailey explained to Time at the Time100 Gala in New York.

"I had been tinking about this idea for months... I thought it would be a really fun idea so to see it come to life and to see it happen, obviously like we told her in the moment... she is just the best woman and I couldn't love her more truly."

Eilish previously spoke about being a huge Bieber fan back in 2019, explaining to James Corden that she first met him at a previous Coachella.

"All Coachella weekend, I was like, 'Don't surprise me with Justin Bieber,' she said.

"I can't take it. I can't have to do this show and Justin Bieber's going to be there."

Eilish shared a series of photos online (Instagram/@billieeilish)

Following the moment, Eilish took to Instagram to share a number of childhood photos that showcase how much of a Bieber fan she is.

One image shows the singer standing in a sparkly dress in her room which was covered in posters of the 'Baby' singer, while another image sees Eilish wearing Bieber merchandise in what looks like a park.

"I'm a Bieber girl. In a Bieber world, it's Biebertastic, let's Bieber blast it, Bieber flips his hair, wears purple everywhere, it's a Bieber nation, thank god for his creation! Come on Bieber spread the FEVER!" She wrote.