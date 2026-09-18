Patrick Clancy has spoken out about his grief following the declaration of a mistrial in his ex-wife's case, Lindsay Clancy accused of murdering their three young children.

Earlier this month, the jury declared a mistrial, revealing it could not reach a unanimous verdict on whether or not Lindsay Clancy was guilty of murdering her three young children five-year-old Cora, three-year-old Dawson, and eight-month-old Callan, in 2023.

Lindsay pleaded not guilty to the three counts of first-degree murder, but also did not deny killing her children, her lawyers arguing she had been suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time.

In an interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes which is set to air on Sunday, September 20, Patrick Clancy, the children's father, opened up about his grief and his memories of his children.

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He told CBS correspondent Ross Douthat he still 'talks to' his children 'all the time' and even makes a plea to them - asking them to 'help' him.

Patrick Clancy says he talks to his three dead children all the time and makes one heartbreaking plea (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

When asked whether they do, Patrick responded: "I like to believe they do. It's a way I stay connected to them."

It follows Patrick's lawyer releasing a statement in response to conspiracy theorists targeting the father online, accusing Patrick of being involved in the deaths of his three children.

In a statement released on Tuesday, September 15, lawyer Howard Cooper threatened legal action over those who are 'defaming' Clancy and his family online.

It reads: "Over the past months, Patrick Clancy and his family have been subjected to a relentless, escalating and destructive defamation campaign.

"This campaign of misinformation has been launched and promoted by minor celebrities, so-called influencers and outright conspiracy theorists who appear intent on boosting their own social media profiles and potential profit by publishing what they know to be outright falsehoods that Patrick was somehow involved in the death of his young children and other vile claims."

Accusing various media coverage of 'fueling' the defamation, Cooper revealed the conspiracies have resulted in 'real life threats' to Patrick's 'reputation, livelihood, and life'.

Arguing Patrick has been left with 'no choice but to address this situation' and hopes in doing so, it will 'stop injurious behavior' and hold people 'accountable' for 'the lies that are self-serving to the perpetrators' and most importantly, enable him to 'return his attention to what matters: preserving the memory of Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy and supporting other women facing perinatal mental health challenges'.

The statement resolves: "Enough is enough - this spread of blatant and baseless falsehoods must stop. Those responsible should understand that there will be consequences, and every appropriate measure will be pursued to hold them accountable, including legally. Law enforcement has been notified."

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact The Compassionate Friends on (877) 969-0010.