Patrick Clancy says he talks to his three dead children all the time and makes one heartbreaking plea
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Patrick Clancy says he talks to his three dead children all the time and makes one heartbreaking plea

Cora, aged 5, Dawson, aged 3, and eight-month-old Callan, were killed in 2023

Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck

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Featured Image Credit: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Topics: Mental Health, US News, Lindsay Clancy, True crime, Conspiracy Theories

Poppy Bilderbeck
Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck is a freelance journalist with words in The Times, The Telegraph, Cosmopolitan UK, Daily Express, LADbible, UNILAD and more... She is a former Senior Journalist at LADbible Group. She graduated from The University of Manchester in 2021 with a First in English Literature and Drama, where alongside her studies she was Editor-in-Chief of The Tab Manchester. Poppy is most comfortable when chatting about anything most others find uncomfortable to discuss, works with incredible mental health charities Words Matter and the Raphael Rowe Foundation, alongside starting her own - the first mental health charity for journalists - PRESS(ED).

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