A US senator has issued a scathing attack on Donald Trump over the US president's fondness for putting his name on things.

Donald Trump's keenness on putting his name on things did not start when he became the US president.

Whether it's Trump Tower New York, Trump Tower Mumbai, or Trump Tower Istanbul, the US president has emblazoned his name on all sorts of buildings and merchandise.

But his second term in the White House has seen Trump finding a whole host of new things to put his name on.

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These have included a board appointed by the president renaming the Kennedy Center the Trump Kennedy Center.

The president is even reportedly pursuing plans to introduce a new $250 note with his portrait on it, though the US does have laws which ban money from have the portrait of a living person.

But now Democratic senator Jon Ossoff has issued a devastating attack in which he highlighted Trump's predilection for having his name on things.

Donald Trump's name on the Kennedy Memorial Center for Performing Arts (Kent Nishimura / AFP via Getty Images)

In his speech, Ossoff claimed that this is because once Trump is 'gone' then no one else will want to build any monuments to him.

“He’s trying to put his face on the money, did you see that?" said Ossoff. "He’s building a monument to himself."

The senator went on to share why he thought Trump is trying to put his name on so many things.

He said: "But see, Atlanta, he’s doing these things now because no one will honor him when he’s gone, because he’s a failed president and a national disgrace.”

It comes after a judge ordered the removal of Trump's name from the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, saying: "The Kennedy Center’s organic statute makes crystal clear that the Center is to be named for President Kennedy, and it cannot bear any other formal name or public memorial based on the Board’s unilateral say-so."

Trump Tower in New York (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The judge said that the name change would require congressional approval, and that Trump's name should be taken off with 14 days, though it currently remains up there.

This sparked a furious response from the president, who took to Truth Social to share his response, saying: “Unless I am free to do what I do better than anyone else, bring this Institution back, physically, financially, and artistically, I have no interest in continuing what could only be a hopeless journey into ‘NEVER NEVER LAND’.”

Following the name change, several artists and performers have also cancelled upcoming shows at the venue in protest.