Tom Brady is stepping into the world of weight loss medication, with the seven-time Super Bowl champion saying his goal is to help more Americans gain access to the life changing drug.

The NFL legend has teamed up with digital health company eMed, taking on the role of chief wellness officer, as the company works to make GLP-1 drugs more accessible by giving employers incentives to cover the medications for their staff, according to Fox Business.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Claman Countdown, Brady explained why he wanted to get involved, pointing to what he described as an 'epidemic' in the country.

"There's an epidemic in America, the disease of obesity, and how can we democratize health and wellness in a way that the world has never seen?" he said.

Advert

The NFL legend has teamed up with digital health company eMed, taking on the role of chief wellness officer as the company works to make GLP-1 drugs more accessible. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

How does Tom Brady's eMed partnership work?

Brady said his motivation comes down to wanting people to feel their best, adding that struggles with weight and health have long been common across the country.

"I love seeing people live a better life, live a healthier life, feel better, do the things that they want to do in the end. It's always been a struggle in our country," he said.

He also addressed the effectiveness of the medications themselves, insisting there's no argument to be made against how they're currently helping people.

"There's no debate about the way that this medicine is working right now in terms of keeping people and getting people on their wellness journey started," Brady said.

eMed CEO Linda Yaccarino previously said the plan is to apply Brady's 'rigor' to improving the health of the American workforce while reducing chronic disease.

With more than 60% of Americans receiving health benefits through an employer, Yaccarino said eMed is aiming to incentivize companies to cover GLP-1 medications for eligible workers.

Brady said his motivation comes down to wanting people to feel their best, adding that struggles with weight and health have long been common across the country. (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Why are companies being encouraged to cover GLP-1 drugs?

Yaccarino explained that the partnership isn't just about employee health, but about the financial upside for businesses too.

"We do a great job of saving employers' money and getting people healthy," Brady added.

"There's finally, for the first time, a health benefit, attacking all these chronic diseases and a financial benefit to employers. So, it's giving them incentive to cover the medications," Yaccarino said.

Yaccarino went on to describe GLP-1 medications as nothing short of a turning point for modern medicine, calling it the 'pharmaceutical revolution' of the current age, while detailing how eMed plans to keep patients engaged and supported throughout their treatment.

"Once we bring our members onto our program, we combine AI, technology and continuous clinical support so they stay with us," she said.