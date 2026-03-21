The footage of Justin Timberlake's arrest has been released after the singer filed a petition trying to block it from being made public.

Timberlake was arrested in September 2024 after being pulled over by cops in Sag Harbor, New York, for the way he was driving.

He went on to be arrested and charged with DWI (driving while intoxicated), which he later pleaded guilty to.

As a result, the 'Sexyback' hitmaker was ordered to pay a $500 fine with a $260 surcharge and to do 25 hours of community service. His driving license was also suspended for 90 days.

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Following his arrest, Timberlake's legal team filed a petition asking that police footage of the incident was not released following requests that it be made public under the Freedom of Information Law (FOIL).

They argued that 'these materials would constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy'.

Justin Timberlake was pulled over by Sag Habor police in September 2024 (Eyewitness News ABC7NY)

Timberlake's lawyers went on to agree to disclose a redacted version of the footage and it was released yesterday (March 20).

In part of the video, Timberlake is seen carrying out an officer's request that he do a field sobriety test.

One of the tests the singer had to do was the walk-and-turn test. This is where the person suspected of being intoxicated is asked to take nine steps, heel-to-toe, along a straight line, turn on one foot and return nine steps in the opposite direction, per Verywell Mind.

Before doing the test, Timberlake says to the officers: "Guys, I'm just following my friends back to my house. Like, I'm not doing anything. I'm just following my friends back to my house."

One of the officers then asks if he'll still do the test, and the ten-time Grammy Award winner proceed to do so.

Admitting that he was 'a little nervous', Timberlake carried out the test and the officers went on to determine that he was too drunk to be driving and arrested him.

Later on in the video a friend of Timberlake's is seen pleading with police and said that she'd 'do anything' to prevent him from being taken into custody.

The officers stood by their decision however and took Timberlake in.

Then she tried to give get Timberlake's cellphone to him, but the cops told her to that she couldn't give it him and that she should keep it.

She said: "Can't you guys just do me a favor because you love 'Bye Bye Bye' or like 'Sexyback'? Like, let me do one favor. Let me ask him if he wants me to give him his phone."

Timberlake is yet to speak out following the footage being released.