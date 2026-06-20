Taylor Parker's full hospital interrogation has revealed chilling new details surrounding the horrific case, which was not documented in Netflix's Maternal Instinct.

The documentary, which released on the streaming platform last week, tells the horrific crimes of Parker, who murdered her pregnant friend Reagan Simmons-Hancock, and abducted her unborn baby, Braxlynn, from her womb in 2020.

The 33-year-old has since been placed on death row and is currently waiting to be executed in Texas.

Prior to committing the horrific murder, Parker faked an entire pregnancy to her family and friends, with a judge saying she'd plotted for months to find a real baby to claim as her own.

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Parker was met with doubt at the hospital as police questioned if she really had given birth.

While we saw parts of this interrogation in Maternal Instinct, the full exchange has documented chilling details which were left out of the Netflix documentary.

The full interrogation has revealed chilling new details (EWU bodycam)

The clip, captured on bodycams worn by hospital staff, saw medical experts saying Parker 'should be haemorrhaging right now' if she had given birth.

Furthermore, the hormone released by the placenta was not present in test results. It really wasn't adding up.

"We know you had a hysterectomy some time back, and you’ve claimed to be pregnant for a while, but that you really weren’t. So we’re trying to figure out where this baby came from," a staff member then said.

Parker was then told a woman had her baby removed from the womb, which she strongly denied being involved in.

"I don’t know what lady you’re talking about," she said.

The death row inmate was then told: "Essentially what we have is we have a dead woman in Texas. And you took a baby out of her, which caused her to die. My question is, is Taylor a cold-blooded murderer? Or is it something else?"

Taylor Parker denied being involved (Netflix)

Before she said once more: "I didn’t kill anybody. I didn’t kill anybody. I wasn’t with her."

After police began to work her out, Parker then went on to detail her version of events as she said both herself and Reagan had a knife in their hands at some point.

"She stabbed me first," Parker claimed, before saying she had pushed Reagan who 'fell with the knife'.

She also alleged the baby just 'fell out' and that she was actually 'saving' the newborn.

It's safe to say police did not believe Parker's constantly changing story.