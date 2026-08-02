Haunting texts Idaho murders survivors exchanged while Bryan Kohberger was inside the house

The chilling text messages exchanged between the two surviving roommates during the deadly Idaho murders have been revealed in full.

Bryan Kohberger, who is now serving four consecutive life sentences, was actively killing their best friends as they frantically but unknowingly exchanged messages in panic.

The 31-year-old entered the college students' off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, during the early hours of November 13, 2022, and fatally stabbed students Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen.

Between 4:22am and 4:24am as Kohberger carried out the murders, Dylan Mortensen (DM) and Bethany Funke (BF), who also lived in the house, exchanged the following text messages, as per court documents released by The Latah County Prosecutor’s Office.

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The surviving roommates shared numerous texts unknowingly as the killings were carried out. (Netflix)

Text exchange in full:

DM to BF: "No one is answering"

DM to BF: "I’m rlly confused rn."

DM to Kaylee Goncalves: "Kaylee"

DM to Kaylee Goncalves: "What’s going on"

BF to DM: "Ya dude wtf"

BF to DM: "Xana was wearing all black"

DM to BF: "I’m freaking out rn"

DM to BF: "No it’s like ski mask almost"

BF to DM: "Stfu"

BF to DM: "Actually"

DM to BF: "Like he had soemtbinf over is for head and little nd mouth"

DM to BF: "BF I’m not kidding o am so freaked out"

BF to DM: "So am I"

DM to BF: "My phone is going to die f***"

BF to DM: "Come to my room"

BF to DM: "Run"

BF to DM: "Down here"

The above exchange happened eight hours before they made the call to 911, a delay which has been heavily scrutinized - though investigators have never suggested the surviving roommates acted criminally.

The students remained inside the home for several hours, unaware that four of their friends had been fatally stabbed.

Shortly before noon, friends were called to the property, prompting a 911 call at 11:58 am reporting an 'unconscious person'.

When Moscow Police officers arrived minutes later, they discovered the four bodies.

The four roommates were attacked in the early hours of the morning. (Netflix)

Documentaries about the case, including Netflix's The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare, explore how trauma experts say people can react unpredictably to terrifying and confusing situations, often freezing, hiding, or struggling to process what is happening.

Kohberger has never revealed his motive for the killings, but many have detailed his 'hatred for women' including the Netflix doc director, Skye Borgman.

"The fact that was the house that he chose. This was a house that had five women living in it. The night that the murders happened, Xana Kernodle’s boyfriend, Chapin, was over, but really, this was a house full of women, and it seems quite clear that he targeted it," she said, speaking with Fox News Digital.

A timeline of the Idaho murders

November 12 2022

Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, attend a party at Chapin’s fraternity Sigma Chi. Meanwhile, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, go to sports bar the Corner Club.

November 13 2022

1.45am - Kernodle and Chapin return home to their house on King Road

1.56am - Goncalves and Mogen arrive home

2.44am - Kohberger’s Hyundai sedan is spotted by a CCTV camera at Washington State University. Shortly afterwards, the car is seen again heading towards a road that connects Pullman, Washington, to Moscow, Idaho, where the victims live.

4am - Bryan Kohberger is believed to have entered the property

4.17am - A security camera reveals the sound of a barking dog, voices and what sounds like a thud. At some point around this time, their housemate Dylan Mortensen is awoken and hears a male voice say: “It's OK, Kaylee, I'm here for you.” She later hears crying and sees a masked man in the property.

4.19am - Mortensen attempts to call Kernodle, Goncalves and Mogen, but all calls go unanswered. She started texting Bethany Funke, saying she’s ‘freaking out’ after seeing a man in a ‘ski mask’. Mortensen joins Funke in her room and they lock themselves in.

11.58am - After Mortensen calls her friend Emily Alandt, she and her boyfriend Hunter Johnson come over to the King Road property. Johnson discovers Chapin and Kernodle's bodies and calls 911.

November 17 2022

Preliminary autopsy results show all four victims were attacked with a large knife

December 7 2022

Police say they are looking to speak to any occupants of a white Hyundai Elantra from 2011-13.

December 30 2022

Kohberger is arrested in Pennsylvania and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary. Police later reveal they used DNA on a knife sheath to link him to the crime scene, and tracked his car and phone across the area.

May 22 2023

Kohberger remains silent when asked to enter a plea during his arraignment. The judge enters a not guilty plea on his behalf.

June 26 2023

Prosecutors announce they will seek the death penalty.

December 28 2023

The King Road property where the murders took place is demolished to allow the community to heal.

April 17 2024

Kohberger’s defence team claims in court documents that phone mast data shows Kohberger was miles away from Moscow, Idaho at the time of the murders.

March 4 2025

Kohberger’s defence team say he exhibits traits of autism spectrum disorder, and putting him to death would be unconstitutional.

July 2 2025

Weeks before the trial is set to begin, Kohberger pleads guilty to burglary and four counts of first-degree murder.

July 23 2025

Kohberger is sentenced to four consecutive life sentences, plus 10 years for the burglary charge.

He comes face to face with the families of his victims for the first time, who read out impact statements.

Goncalves' sister Alivea tells him that if her sister hadn’t been sleeping when he attacked, ‘Kaylee would've kicked your f**king a**’.

Meanwhile, Mortensen says she’s suffered from debilitating panic attacks since the night of the murders, telling Kohberger he has taken away her ‘ability to trust the world’.

July 27 2026

Kohberger announces he is seeking to take back his guilty plea and overturn his conviction.

He tells the New York Times: “My actual innocence is my truth, and the plea, hinged on by false promises and blatant disinformation, MUST be withdrawn.”