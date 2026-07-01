Kentucky man David Scott made a chilling prediction about his neighbor and would-be killer Frances Zaayer prior to his death in 2018, with the story of his murder now told in Netflix's new documentary, Worst Neighbor Ever.

Zaayer was a longtime friend of David and his wife, Shawna, and had actually moved in with the family while her house in the same Mount Sterling, Kentucky, residential complex was undergoing renovations. However, she quickly made their lives hell.

Everyday quarrels spiralled into harassment, intimidation, and deadly violence. Eventually Zaayer fatally shot David, a deputy jailer, but not before she had used another bullet to break every bone in Shawna's face.

Now Shawna, who claimed she felt like a 'prisoner' in her 'own home', has revealed that it hadn't taken David long to pick up on Zaayer's behavior prior to his death.

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David was shot dead by their neighbor in 2018. (Netflix)

"David did not like her at all, he said she's trouble from the beginning," she admitted in the Netflix series.

Shawna noted that she believed the crimes against her husband were racially motivated, after the would-be killer showed the couple a disturbing video of her on YouTube inciting racism just months before.

"She's loud-mouthed, and she's an attention-seeker. He was a very good judge of people," she added.

David and Shawna asked Zaayer to leave when her behavior became too much to bare, but she only continued to harass them from her home across the street.

And Zaayer didn't keep her intentions close to her chest, warning officers numerous times during phone calls to 911 that she was going to 'end' the situation in her own way.

She even asked cops what they would do if the neighbors murdered her, while believing that they were the problem.

"If they came down here and murdered me, and you never saw it, did it never happen? I might lose my life over this," she said in a chilling phone call.

Frances Zaaye was sentenced to 35 years in jail. (Kentucky Department of Corrections)

Zaayer also claimed that Shawna had assaulted her in 2017 and Shawna was subsequently arrested, but she was released as there was little evidence of a 'fight' taking place, though she was told to remain 500 meters away from her neighbor at all times.

The culmination of the terrifying events came when Zaayer approached the couple's house with a gun, and opened fire.

Shawna, who opens up for the first time in Worst Neighbor Ever, claimed that she required 16 surgeries after Zaayer shot her in the face, breaking every bone around it.

"I suffered the loss of my sight in my left eye, the loss of the hearing in my left ear, scars on my face, just a lot of surgeries and a lot of healing," she said.

Shawna opened up for the first time in the Netflix documentary. (Netflix)

Zaaye was ultimately sentenced to 35 years in jail after being charged with murder, attempted murder, and burglary following the long-standing neighborhood dispute.

Worst Neighbor Ever comes after the success Netflix saw with Worst Roommate Ever and Worst Ex Ever.

The docu-series takes a deep dive into four different cases, each set in a 'seemingly close-knit neighborhood'.

You can stream Worst Neighbor Ever on Netflix now.