Man’s eerie prediction about ‘Worst Neighbor Ever’ before she shot him dead revealed in Netflix doc
Home>Film & TV>Netflix

Man’s eerie prediction about ‘Worst Neighbor Ever’ before she shot him dead revealed in Netflix doc

David Scott had been neighbors with Frances Zaayer for just one month when he made the realization

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Netflix

Topics: Film and TV, Netflix, Documentaries, True crime, US News

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

X

@miawillsjourno