Netflix's Worst Neighbor Ever details why killer Frances Zaayer was able to mow her lawn naked prior to killing David Scott and breaking ever bone in his wife's face.

Even the friendliest streets can have the occasional disagreement, and while most disputes blow over, some end up taking on a life of their own.

Longtime family friend Zaayer had lived with couple David and Shawna in Mount Sterling, Kentucky, for some time, while her own house in the same residential complex was being finished.

But before long, she quickly made their lives hell.

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Their story is explored in a brand new true crime docu-series on Netflix, Worst Neighbor Ever, which details the months and weeks leading up to David's brutal death at the hands of Zaayer, who shot him dead on May 26, 2018.

The killer was ultimately sentenced to 35 years in jail after being charged with murder, attempted murder, and burglary following the long-standing neighborhood dispute.

David Scott was shot dead in front of his home in 2018 by his violent neighbor. (National Gun Violence Memorial)

Shawna, who's face was completely shattered by a separate bullet fired towards her during the incident, has opened up for the first time in the series about how her nightmare neighbour turned their world upside down.

She detailed the things Zaayer would do on a daily basis to get under their skin, prior to the everyday quarrels resulting in deadly violence.

"Frances would lay out in her yard topless, she'd be out there mowing her yard naked, showing her butt and her boobs," Shawna recalled in the documentary.

The victim noted that she had her grandchildren in the garden, but despite reporting her extreme behavior to the police, there was nothing they could do.

Shawna Scott opened up for the first time following her husband's death. (Netflix)

"In Kentucky, it's not a crime for a woman to be topless," Duane Kidd, former deputy sheriff, explained.

He added: "We do have some odd laws."

Recalling the horrifying day her husband was killed, Shawna said: "I remember this awful bang, and I was down.

"I can recall being able to look out of the sliding glass door, and saw David laying there, and I can remember shouting for someone to help him."

Detailing her injuries following the attack, for which she required 16 surgeries, she added: "I suffered the loss of my sight in my left eye, the loss of the hearing in my left ear, scars on my face, just a lot of surgeries and a lot of healing."