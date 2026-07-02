Bizarre reason police allowed ‘worst neighbor ever’ Frances Zaayer to mow her lawn naked
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Bizarre reason police allowed ‘worst neighbor ever’ Frances Zaayer to mow her lawn naked

Frances Zaayer fatally shot her neighbor dead in 2018 after years of confrontation

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Kentucky Department of Corrections

Topics: Netflix, True crime, Documentaries, Gun Crime, US News

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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