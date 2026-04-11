Jeffrey Epstein survivors have spoken out after First Lady Melania Trump delivered a surprise speech at the White House earlier this week.

On April 9, Melania issued a public statement from the White House, addressing any reports about her having ties to Epstein and urging that they 'need to end today'.

She said: "The lies linking me to the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today.

"The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect."

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Melania went on to add: "I [have] never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach.

"To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Maxwell."

Melania issued a rare public statement (Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

She then addressed an email she sent to Maxwell in 2002 were she appeared to praise Epstein.

The message, which was released as part of the Epstein files in January, read: "Nice story about JE [Jeffrey Epstein] in NY mag. You look great on the picture.

"I know you are very busy flying all over the world. How was Palm Beach? I cannot wait to go down. Give me a call when you are back in NY. Have a great time! Love, Melania."

Melania addressed the message, describing it as 'casual correspondence'.

She said: "My email reply to Maxwell cannot be categorised as anything more than casual correspondence. My polite reply to her email doesn’t amount to anything more than a trivial note."

Melania addressed ties to Epstein (Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

During her statement, Melania also urged Congress to hold public hearings and take testimony from survivors.

However, Epstein survivors have now issued a collective statement, explaining they 'have already shown extraordinary courage by coming forward, filing reports, and giving testimony' and adding: “Asking more of them now is a deflection of responsibility not justice.”

The statement continued: "First Lady Melania Trump is now shifting the burden on to survivors under politicized conditions that protect those with power: the Department of Justice, law enforcement, prosecutors, and the Trump administration, which has still not fully complied with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

“It also diverts attention from Pam Bondi, who must answer for withheld files and the exposure of survivors’ identities. Those failures continue to put lives at risk while shielding enablers.

“Survivors have done their part.

“Now it’s time for those in power to do theirs.”

In a separate statement, two survivors, Maria and Annie Farmer, wrote: “The federal government has long mismanaged the Epstein investigation by repeatedly ignoring survivors, violating their privacy, and refusing to release the remaining records held by the Department of Justice – including my complete FBI records from 1996.

“If the federal government is truly committed to supporting survivors, it would ask us what we want and should follow the facts wherever they may lead.”

They added that 'we can’t speak for other survivors, but what we want is accountability, transparency, and justice'.

UNILAD has reached out to the White House for comment.