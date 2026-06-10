Soccer fans, it's your time to shine! The World Cup is here and thousands of ticketholders are flooding to stadiums to watch the action live - but there are a number of items that are banned from the events, with a few you might not have expected.

For the first time, a staggering 48 countries will take part in the highly-anticipated World Cup tournament as it unfolds across 16 cities in the US, Canada and Mexico, with some of America's biggest stadiums tapped for hosting the games.

Boston's Gillette Stadium, the Levi's Stadium in San Francisco and Miami's Hard Rock Stadium will all welcome soccer fans over the coming weeks, but FIFA has issued guidance on prohibited items spanning everything from weapons, to clothing items, to actual stairs.

In its Stadium Code of Conduct, which is effective from June 2, 2026, FIFA breaks down the banned items into five groups - so here are the things you need to leave out of your bags.

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Thousands of fans will flock to the stadiums for the games (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Hazardous items

This spans the obvious, including 'weapons of any kind' and explosives, to objects which 'could be used as a weapon', such as beach umbrellas or motorcycle helmets. There's also restrictions on items you might have otherwise considered fun or useful at a big event, like balloons, folding chairs, bottles that are capped or closed, and any bag that's 'non-transparent'.

Other items deemed 'hazardous' include:

work tools of any kind

body protection gear or corsets

helmets as well as any other means of disguise or items

any materials which can result in the generation of smoke, heat and/or flames, except for cigarettes and electronic smoking devices

toxic, radioactive, caustic or corrosive materials

spray cans, corrosive and flammable substances, large permanent marker pens, paints or receptacles containing substances that are harmful to health or highly flammable

aerosol cylinders, thermoses and flask

sports equipment such as inflatable balls, darts, and frisbees

rollers, bicycles, rollerblades, skateboards, kick scooters and electric scooters

large items such as stairs, benches, folding chairs, boxes, cardboard containers

significant quantities of paper or any rolls of paper

any quantities of powdery materials, flour or similar substances

any type of animal, except for service animals

Does this count as a disguise? (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Food / Liquids / Consumable Items

It's bad news if you were hoping to pack a picnic for the game, because FIFA bans 'food items of any kind' that aren't bought inside the stadium, unless it's permitted for a medical reason.

As for liquids, the rules ban any liquids containing alcohol - with the exception of hand sanitizers - that aren't bought in the designated area, and more generally 'any other liquids exceeding 100ml unless such liquids are purchased inside the Stadium'.

Unsurprisingly, drugs are also banned from the stadium.

Flags and Political / Offensive / Commercial Items

The notion of the World Cup practically begs for people to display the flags of the countries they're supporting, but there are some restrictions around what you can wave around as FIFA bans 'banners, flags, fliers, apparel and other paraphernalia that are of a political, offensive and/or discriminatory nature', as well as anything promotional.

This includes any material containing 'wording, symbols or any other attributes aimed at discrimination of any kind against a country, private person or group.

Flags over 2 meters x 1.5 meters (78 inches x 60 inches) are also restricted, and don't even think about bringing your own pom-poms or flagpole, unless it's a flexible pole made from nonflammable plastic that's less than 1 meter long.

Flags over a certain size are banned from stadiums (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Electronic, Musical and Telecommunication Items

If you were planning on bringing your saxophone to keep people entertained at half time, think again because musical instruments that are larger than 12cm x 12cm x 12cm are prohibited.

Other items in the tech category include:

Radio-electronic or high frequency devices that may lead to an interruption or failure of broadcasting or IT functionality

electronic, mechanical or manual devices that produce 'excessively loud sounds' - including air horns

instruments that emit laser beams, laser pointers

any type of television and telecommunication equipment

more than one set of extra batteries or rechargeable units

any types of mounts for photo and video equipment, such as tripods and ‘selfie’ sticks; drones, unmanned aircraft systems and any remote controlled aircraft

large binoculars

Other Prohibited Items

So now that you've got rid of your binoculars, air horn, laser pointer, stairs and corset, we're in the final category - the grey area of 'the other'.

According to FIFA, this category includes 'any other objects that may compromise public safety, cause nuisance and/or harm the Competition's reputation, as determined by the Event Organisers at their absolute discretion'.

So basically, don't cause a ruckus and you should be okay!