A brand new World Cup rule has sparked fury after it played a direct role in getting a player sent off during a dramatic quarter-final exit.

Switzerland's Breel Embolo became the first player at this summer's tournament to be dismissed as a result of the newly introduced 'mistaken identity' law, during his side's quarter-final defeat to Argentina.

Embolo, who had already been booked in the first half, was shown a second yellow card after 72 minutes for simulation, just five minutes after Switzerland had levelled the scoreline against the defending world champions.

The Swiss forward left the pitch in Kansas City in tears, consoled by his teammates as the reality of the decision sank in.

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The incident began when Argentina's Leandro Paredes was initially booked for what looked like a clumsy challenge on Embolo. However, the video assistant referee stepped in and sent referee Joao Pinheiro to the pitchside monitor, where he ultimately decided Embolo had dived, rescinding Paredes' yellow card and booking the Swiss striker instead.

Argentina went on to win the match 3-1 after extra time through goals from Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez, securing their spot in the semi-finals against England, in what marked Switzerland's first quarter-final appearance in 72 years.

Under the new rule, if a player is booked or sent off but it's later established that the foul was actually committed by a player on the opposing team, officials are now permitted to reverse the decision and correctly punish the real offender. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

What is the new mistaken identity rule at the World Cup?

FIFA introduced a number of rule changes for this year's tournament, with Pierluigi Collina, the organisation's head of referees, specifically requesting the addition of a mistaken identity law.

Under the new rule, if a player is booked or sent off but it's later established that the foul was actually committed by a player on the opposing team, officials are now permitted to reverse the decision and correctly punish the real offender.

In Embolo's case, that meant that because Paredes' original yellow card was overturned, referee Pinheiro was then free to review Embolo's part in the incident separately, ultimately booking him for simulation instead.

The rule was first used earlier in the tournament when USA defender Tim Ream was shown a yellow card for what was initially ruled a foul on Miguel Almiron.

After the free-kick was taken, referee Danny Makkelie was sent to review the incident and overturned his own decision, something officials had never previously been allowed to do mid-game, before booking Almiron for simulation instead.

Switzerland manager Murat Yakin didn't hold back following the final whistle, insisting his side's tournament had effectively been ended by the new law rather than the football itself. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Switzerland boss slams 'unacceptable' rule after Embolo red card

Switzerland manager Murat Yakin didn't hold back following the final whistle, insisting his side's tournament had effectively been ended by the new law rather than the football itself.

"There was definitely no reason to award a yellow card," Yakin said. "It was a harmless situation. He should have let play continue. We were punished because of a rule that is unacceptable. I don't understand it. The fact that they intervened unnecessarily is extremely hurtful. It's a rule that has nothing to do with football."

He added that the decision had left Embolo "shattered," but refused to place any blame on his player. "I don't blame him at all. That would be absurd. Obviously, he is shattered. He couldn't help the team today and it hurts him and us. I think it was a referee mistake."

Switzerland's head coach Murat Yakin reacts after losing the 2026 World Cup football tournament quarter-final match between Argentina and Switzerland at the Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City on July 11, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

Despite Yakin's frustration, pundits watching the match were considerably less sympathetic towards Embolo himself. Former MLS striker Bradley Wright-Phillips said on ITV that he felt for Embolo's teammates rather than the player, suggesting he may have cost his side a place in the semi-finals, while former Jamaica international Jobi McAnuff agreed the incident was simulation, even if it was hard not to feel some sympathy for how it played out.

Yakin, however, remained proud of his players despite the result. "This team has so much passion," he said. \"Despite the fact we were one man down, we gave it all. I'm extremely proud of everyone."

UNILAD has contacted FIFA for further comment.