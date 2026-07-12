Jayden Adams' partner has spoken out after it was confirmed the South Africa soccer play had died aged 25.

Adams featured for his nation at the World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico just weeks ago having played in all three of South Africa's group stage games.

The South Africa minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie said: "It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams.

"South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents, and our nation mourns alongside his family, his team-mates and the millions of supporters who watched him grow from a promising academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international."

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McKenzie went on to ask the public to 'refrain from speculation' surrounding the soccer player's death.

Aqueelah Adendorf, Adams' longtime partner, has taken to Instagram to share a heartbreaking tribute to the footballer.

"There are no words to describe the pain I’m feeling," she began.

"Rest in peace, my love. Thank you for every memory, every laugh, every hug, and every moment we shared. You were not only the love of my life but also my greatest supporter and my best friend."

Adendorf added: "A part of my heart left with you, and I will carry your love with me forever. Until we meet again, I’ll miss you every single day.

"Rest easy, my angel. I love you always and forever."

Adendorf showed her support for Adams last month before his World Cup debut with a lengthy social media post.

"Watching you achieve something this big has filled my heart with so much pride," she wrote on May 27.

"From the hard work, sacrifices, early mornings, disappointments, and moments nobody saw—you kept going, stayed disciplined, and trusted God through it all. And now look at you… representing your country on the national team."

Jayden Adams has died aged 25 (Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Adendorf continued: "No matter how far this journey takes you, just know I’ll always be your biggest supporter, loudest cheerleader, and safest place.

"This is only the beginning for you, my love. May God continue to guide your steps, protect you, and open even bigger doors for your future. Keep shining, keep believing, and keep making us proud. Your hard work is finally paying off and I know there’s still so much more greatness waiting for you."

Police in South Africa confirmed a body of a 25-year-old man was found in a home at a home in Schotsche Kloof, Cape Town on Saturday (July 11).

An investigation into Adams' death is ongoing.