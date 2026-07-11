An extraordinary, high-stakes international rescue operation has officially been greenlit to save 30 beluga whales left stranded inside a closed Canadian amusement park.

The United States government has formally authorized an emergency rescue plan to import the massive pod of marine mammals from the defunct Marineland park in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

The breakthrough decision comes after a tense, months-long standoff that horrified animal lovers across the globe, following a shocking ultimatum from the park's operators.

Marineland, which permanently shut its doors to the public in 2024 following the death of its last surviving owner, had been burning through a reported $2 million a month to maintain the animals without any ticket revenue coming in.

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Desperate and running completely out of funds, the park's leadership sparked a wave of global outrage after threatening to euthanize all 30 belugas and four dolphins unless the government immediately stepped in with emergency funding or approved export permits.

New homes have now been found for the whales, who currently live in enclosures such as the one pictured back in 2012 (Tara Walton/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

With the lives of the sentient creatures hanging entirely in the balance, a powerful consortium of accredited American marine facilities scrambled to pull together an emergency lifeline.

Under the newly approved framework by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), 28 of the stranded belugas will be permanently relocated to world-class facilities across the United States.

The massive move will see 13 whales head to SeaWorld San Antonio, 10 to the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, three to SeaWorld San Diego, and two to the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, while the remaining two whales and four dolphins are bound for a specialized facility in Spain.

However, pulling off the largest cetacean transfer in history is an incredibly complex logistical nightmare that 'cannot happen overnight.'

The sheer size and weight of the whales mean they require specialist transport (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Belugas can grow up to 16 feet long and weigh a staggering 3,500 pounds, requiring specialized fabric slings, climate-controlled transport, and dedicated veterinary teams to monitor them throughout the journey.

Before the whales can officially board their flights to freedom, a team of independent Canadian veterinarians must complete rigorous top-to-bottom health checks on every single animal to ensure they are stable enough to handle the stress of the move.

While animal rights groups have noted that a coastal ocean sanctuary would be the ultimate dream scenario, many have conceded that this historic rescue is the 'least worst option' to get the whales out of their deteriorating, locked tanks.

Thanks to this major political breakthrough, these beautiful creatures are finally stepping closer to the long-term, specialized care they so desperately deserve.