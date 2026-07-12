It's the most prestigious Grand Slam of all time, and the strictest as far as clothing's concerned.

Wimbledon draws to a close this evening as Jannik Sinner will take on Alexander Zverev to take home the Championship. It's anyone's game, but one thing's for certain, they'll be wearing white.

Although tennis is a non-contact sport, we do occasionally see players take a tumble, especially when diving for a forehand. Of course, the tournament is played on grass, and getting green stains out of an all white outfit - yikes!

The tournament dates all the way back to 1877, and although technology has vastly moved with the times in the tournament (we're talking not even using human line judges anymore), the dress code rules never have...

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Just because the 'strict rules' state all white, it doesn't mean you can't make a statement, as Naomi Osaka showed (Photo by Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Why do Wimbledon players have to wear white?

It's actually down to sweat.

Back in the Victorian times, sweat stains were considered 'improper,' and therefore the tennis players wore white to hide this stains more than other colors would, as per The Athlete Lifestyle.

It then became part of the tournaments identity, and it just never left.

The rule has stayed in place and is a 'defining characteristic' of The All England Club tournament, and continues to symbolize the iconic history of the Championships.

Has anyone ever broken the rules?

Now, many tennis players have huge sponsors, For example, Swiss legend Roger Federer had a huge deal with sports brand Uniqlo, which has a red logo. Therefore, it's harder to follow the rules so strictly.

As per the official Wimbledon site, "Competitors must be dressed in suitable tennis attire that is almost entirely white* and this applies from the point at which the player enters the court surround."

They also state that white does not mean 'cream or off white'.

Manufactured logos are allowed - but they should be 'small'.

Venus' pink bra strap was seen peeking out during a game in 2017, but was no longer visible after a break (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

A number of players have 'accidentally' broken the dress code - and one during this year's Championships.

Jessica Bouzas, who played on Court 17 was over the moon when she won her second round match. However, her mood was slightly dampened when the umpire 'had words' with her as her black under top was visible on her back.

A similar situation happened with Venus Williams, in 2017, in which her pink bra strap could be seen. After a break in the second set - it was no longer visible, but she never confirmed whether she was asked to change.

However, in 2022, the Championship altered the rules for women, where they could wear dark undershorts to feel more comfortable if they were on their periods.

But the 'all white' rule isn't the only one...

Wimbledon’s strangest rules

Wimbledon has strict rules and regulations for pretty much everything - from the length of the grass to the temperature of the tennis balls, and you can be fined thousands of pounds for certain conduct violations.

Curfew

While at other grand slams, play continues late into the night, at Wimbledon there’s a strict 11pm curfew.

This means tennis fans sometimes have to go to bed on a cliffhanger.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal’s 2018 semi-final clash was suspended after the third set. Meanwhile, Andy Murray was particularly peeved when he was in the lead against Stefanos Tsitsipas in 2023, but went on to lose when the game was paused overnight and restarted the following morning.

Timed toilet breaks

Players are limited to one toilet break for matches up to three sets, and two if it goes on for longer.

They can only go during a set change and they have to be back within three minutes, or they risk giving a point to their opponent.

The longest ever Wimbledon match lasted a whopping 11 hours over three days, so players better get their nervous pees in before the match.

Temper tantrums

Players can be fined up to $50,000 for smashing their rackets. Djokovic is believed to have smashed over 60 of them over the course of his career.

Bad language can also result in the same maximum fine.

Countdown to serve

As soon as the ball goes out of play, the serving player has just 25 seconds to hit their serve, or the umpire can call a violation which could potentially grant a point to their opponent.

Fines for not trying hard enough

Players must demonstrate they’re giving their all to win the match. Australian player Bernard Tomic was fined an eye-watering $60,000 after he was accused of not putting in enough effort to beat French player Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, losing after just 58 minutes.

Age limits

Players have to be at least 14 to compete, which means youth sensations like Coco Gauff were initially barred from taking part.

Spectators, meanwhile, have to be accompanied by a guardian if they’re under 16. Under-fives aren’t permitted at all onto show courts.

This meant Serena Williams' two-year-old daughter Adira River couldn't watch her mom's comeback at this year's grand slam, while not all of Andy Murray's four children could watch his final doubles appearance in 2024.

The grass and the balls

Everything at Wimbledon is just so. The grass is cut to 8mm, which is apparently best suited for modern tennis play and for the grass to survive.

Meanwhile, the tennis balls are kept in a fridge in order to maintain a constant temperature of 68°F. A consistent temperature is important because it apparently affects the way the balls bounce. The more you know.

Tennis whites

It was originally just female players who were required to wear all-white on the court. According to Tennis Fashions: Over 125 Years of Costume Change, the rule was introduced because it was ‘quite unthinkable that a lady should be seen to perspire’. OK then…

Eventually, the rule was imposed on men too.

A single trim of colour is allowed around the neckline and sleeve cuffs, but this must be no thicker than 1cm.

In 2022, an exception was made so women could wear dark undershorts to feel more comfortable if they were on their periods.







