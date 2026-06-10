Ever watched something on TV and wondered how it was allowed to be broadcasted? Even Simon Cowell might have been worried at that thought when a couple appeared on America’s Got Talent to showcase a terrifying act.

The history of the show has been privy to some crazy stuff.

From a professional regurgitator, to someone wriggling on stage like a caterpillar, and more...AGT is the place to see things you’ve never once laid eyes on before.

However, not many people were able to keep their eyes on last night’s act on June 9, which left the judges squirming in their seats.

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Cowell, Mel B, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara came face-to-face with what seemed like a normal Idaho couple, who wanted to show off some daredevil tricks.

Brad and Tracy Byers appeared on last night's (June 9) AGT episode (America's Got Talent)

But as soon as the broken glass, nails, hammer, and swords started coming out, Cowell was left turning away and even comparing the scenes to the acclaimed flick and novel, Misery, by Stephen King.

Brad Byers, and his wife, Tracy, surprised everyone in the room when the nice couple began to engage in nothing short of terrifying mutilation attempts, that saw Brad having a piece of plywood hammered to his face and more.

Considering this was the first part of the act, the fact that Mel B immediately hit her buzzer to shut down the performance is telling.

But because she was alone in her choice, the show continued, and things got worse from there.

Next, the pair took part in what can only be described as walking on a plank.

However, Brad was the plank, Tracy was walking on top of him, and broken glass was covering the ground underneath his back and head.

The judges were left squirming (America's Got Talent)

If that wasn’t enough, Tracy then gave her husband a sword, which he swallowed.

She ended up giving him a bigger one, and Sophia shouted: "She hates him!"

"This is the craziest thing I've ever seen in my life,” the Modern Family star added.

By this point, Brad had seven swords swallowed.

Lastly, the pair had Brad attach a hook through his nose and mouth, where he began to swing weights attached to it.

"Have you ever watched a film called Misery?" Cowell then asked them, which is about obsessed novel fan (Kathy Bates), who rescues author (James Caan), then tortures him while demanding he writes her the most perfect book.

In the comments of the video uploaded to YouTube, one person stated: "That was nauseating and entertaining at the same time."

Another wrote of the act: "One of the best danger acts we've seen on this show."

A third said: "That was truly bizarre yet oddly humorous."

Anyway, everyone but Mel B said yes to the performance, which means that the pair will now be going to the next round.

What more could they bring to the stage after that?