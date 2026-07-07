Belgium hit back at Trump with savage two-word message after FIFA ban controversy
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Belgium hit back at Trump with savage two-word message after FIFA ban controversy

Only one other player in World Cup history has ever escaped a ban quite like this one did

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Donald Trump, Sport

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford