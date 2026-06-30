An AI bot has listed 10 jobs that it could be used to replace in the future.

Concern about AI is continuing to build, with critics of the technology having a whole host of reasons for not liking the products.

It might be musicians, writers, and artists who are furious at having their work used to train AI models without their consent.

Other people have serious safety concerns, in particular about the use of AI to generate deepfake images of people doing or saying things they have never done, while others point to the threat that AI poses to the environment, with its high water consumption and huge energy requirements.

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But another concern that many people have is that AI will start to take the place of humans in many jobs, and without any support system for those people that could result in a lot of people who can longer find a way to get by.

Many people are concerned about the impact that AI will have (Getty Stock)

A study was carried out by IT Asset Management Group (IT-AMG), which went to the AI model run by Google, Gemini 3.5 Flash.

This asked the bot to generate an answer of which 10 jobs may be the most likely to be replaced by an AI model.

Richy George, is the Chief Revenue Officer of IT-AMG, and said" “What's interesting is how fast the middle layer of corporate data management is shrinking.

"Data Entry ranking top shows that pure information transfer may no longer be a viable human career path.

"Creative and legal professionals might also be surprised to find content writers and paralegals ranking so high in the top ten, ahead of traditional manual labor roles.”

Here are the ten jobs that Gemini came back with, starting with the least.

These are 10 jobs which could be affected by AI (Getty Stock)

10) Commercial Translators

Large language models may be used increasingly to process technical and corporate documents.

Over time this may result in human translators only proofreading the document.

9) Retail Cashiers

The unexpected item in the bagging area is now the presence of artificial intelligence at the checkouts.

While self-checkouts are already a thing, AI could be used in their programming, or even as in some stores where customers can place the items in their basket and their account be charged.

8) Market Research Analysts

According to AI, it will be able to carry out tasks like researching competitor pricing, customer data, sentiment analysis, and putting all of these together into a final report.

This, the generated answer said, would then be used by humans in the final strategic decisions.

7) Commodity Content Writers

This includes things like the descriptions of products, in online retail, as well as captions ads on social amedia.

The need for a large volume of content makes this something that an automatic text generator could do, the AI said.

6) Paralegals

These are the professionals who review documentation including from previous cases, which can then be passed on to lawyers working on a case.

AI's generated answer said that it could scan the documents very quickly, getting rid of this need.

5) Proofreaders

The AI's answer said that language models can be programmed specifically for things like grammar, meaning that it can catch errors.

As it can do this quickly, that means that it could also replace human proofreaders.

4) Bookkeepers

These concern tasks like managing and monitoring expenses, as well as making sure that business ledgers are properly balanced.

In its answer, the AI said that future models could carry out these tasks.

3) Customer Service Representatives

Yes, these could be when you're calling up a company to speak to someone.

Large Language Models can be used in triaging customer tickets when they are calling up with questions.

2) Telemarketers

Also known as cold-calling, the AI-generated answer said that these roles could be performed by an AI instead of a human.

This is because they can often follow scripts, and AI can now be used to generate voices to make these calls.

1) Data Entry

In the number one spot on the list is the Data Entry Clerk. This is a job that requires using a lot of databases and moving values around within.

The low cost of using AI software in this sort of task could mean that it's a job which is very likely to be replaced.