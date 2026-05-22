There are a lot of concerns that artificial intelligence is going to come for our jobs, and when you think about all the information it can process in just a couple of seconds, it's easy to understand why.

But if ChatGPT could actually choose one of our jobs to take, which one would it be? Well, we went ahead and asked it.

As anyone who's ever used ChatGPT will know, it usually doesn't offer a one-word answer - so the job of 'moody teenager' is clearly out of reach for the chatbot. But in its lengthy response, the AI broke down its reasoning for coming after certain jobs, starting with what it's good at.

As if presenting its own resume, the chatbot listed four of its talents:

finding patterns across huge amounts of information

explaining complicated ideas clearly

adapting explanations to different people

staying patient through lots of questions

ChatGPT listed its skills like a resume (Getty Stock Photo)

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With these skills in mind, ChatGPT chose three potential career paths, saying: "If I had to take a human job, I’d probably choose something like a research librarian, investigative analyst, or teacher."

Just picture it - a classroom full of children, all sat in front of a big screen and asking questions to Mr or Mrs GPT. Ahh, the future.

Of all of these jobs though, there was one that the chatbot really honed in on - and it's bad news for research librarians.

Selecting this as it's number one choice, ChatGPT explained: "A research librarian is especially close to how I operate: helping people clarify what they actually need, locating trustworthy information, and connecting ideas they might not have linked themselves."

For those of you outside that particular profession, academic and research librarians typically work in education facilities, like colleges, and provide academic staff, researchers and students with 'access to the information they need and supporting the skills needed for effective research', according to The Library and Information Association.

ChatGPT suggested it could be a teacher (Getty Stock Photo)

The site adds: "This includes training staff and students in information literacy, referencing, literature searching and copyright law."

I have to admit, it does seem like ChatGPT would be good at searching literature and supporting in research, though AI will never be able to replace the actual human interaction that comes in the role.

In its answer, ChatGPT did admit there are certain skills that it simply can't bring to the table, including dexterity, lived human experience and emotional reciprocity - so if you're in a job that uses any of those, you should be safe. For now...