Elon Musk has been temporarily silenced as his social media platform X - formerly Twitter - has gone down with thousands of people reporting issues.

The website Downdetector, which provides real-time service status information, saw a sudden jump in reports just before 10am EST today (June 22), with complaints spiking from just 14 to more than 15,000 in a matter of minutes in the US.

The issue isn't limited to America though, as in the UK users are also being met with a message on X which reads "Something went wrong. Try reloading" in place of the timeline.

X is down across the globe (X)

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X's failure to load comes after a small spike in reports made on Downdetector yesterday (June 21).

As X continues to see issues, social media users have claimed they're 'all moving to Reddit' in lieu of Musk's platform, which he acquired in April 2022.

It's not all talk either - people have indeed turned to Reddit to check if the issues with X are affecting more than just them, with one confirming: "I thought it was my internet lol you can tweet but everything else doesn't work."

Another wrote: "It sent me a 503 error before everything stopped loading."

"Yep, loading very slow. Had to retry loading several times," wrote a third.

Musk has not shared insight to the problem that caused the site to go down at the time of writing, though some users are starting to report that the platform is back up and running, around 40 minutes after the issues first arose.