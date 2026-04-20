Tim Cook to step down as Apple CEO as replacement announced

In a fresh shake up at technology giant Apple, Tim Cook is set to step down as CEO and become executive chairman of Apple’s board of directors, while John Ternus, senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, will become Apple’s next chief executive officer effective on September 1, 2026.

The transition, which was approved unanimously by the Board of Directors, is understood to be part of a pre-planned long term strategy to maximise the company's continued stability and growth.

According to a press release provided by the company, Cook will continue in his current role as CEO throughout the Summer as he hands the reins off to Ternus in what is expected to be a smooth transition.

In his new role, Cook will assist with certain aspects of the company, including engaging with policymakers around the world.

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Speaking about the move, Cook reflected on the past 15 years he has helmed the company, as he explained: “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company.”

“ I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world.”

Cook also spoke highly of the man stepping into his shoes as the new CEO, as he continued: “John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honor.

Cook will be taking on a new role at the company instead (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

“ He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count, and he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future.

“I could not be more confident in his abilities and his character, and I look forward to working closely with him on this transition and in my new role as executive chairman.”

Also speaking about his new role was John Ternus, who said: “I am profoundly grateful for this opportunity to carry Apple’s mission forward,”

“Having spent almost my entire career at Apple, I have been lucky to have worked under Steve Jobs and to have had Tim Cook as my mentor. It has been a privilege to help shape the products and experiences that have changed so much of how we interact with the world and with one another.

“I am filled with optimism about what we can achieve in the years to come, and I am so happy to know that the most talented people on earth are here at Apple, determined to be part of something bigger than any one of us.

“I am humbled to step into this role, and I promise to lead with the values and vision that have come to define this special place for half a century.”

Tim Cook joined Apple in 1998 and worked tirelessly behind the scenes before becoming CEO in 2011. During his tenure, he has overseen the introduction of numerous products and services, including new categories like Apple Watch, AirPods, and Apple Vision Pro, and services ranging from iCloud and Apple Pay to Apple TV and Apple Music.

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John Ternus will become the new Apple CEO from September 1 (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Under Cook’s leadership Apple has grown from a market capitalization of approximately $350 billion to $4 trillion, representing a more than 1,000% increase. Yearly revenue has also nearly quadrupled from $108billion when he first took over as CEO, to more than $416billion in the 2025 fiscal year.

Newcomer Ternus meanwhile, joined Apple’s product design team in 2001 and became a vice president of Hardware Engineering in 2013. He joined the executive team in 2021 as senior vice president of Hardware Engineering and thoroughly impressed senior decision makers.

Throughout his tenure at Apple, Ternus has overseen hardware engineering work on a variety of groundbreaking products across every category including iPad and AirPods, as well as many generations of products across iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch.

In particular, his work on Mac has helped the category become more powerful and more popular globally than at any time in its 40-year history - including the launch of the MacBook Neo, an all-new laptop that makes the Mac experience even more accessible to more people around the world.