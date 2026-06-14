iPhone users are coming to the realization as to what the orange and green dots on the top of their smartphone's screen mean.

Many of us have been using Apple devices for as long as we can remember, and when you think you know everything there is to know about your iPhone, there's something new that pops up.

Many Apple users have questioned what the orange and green dots on the screen near the service icon on the top right of the phone actually suggest.

It's a discussion that's been brought up on social media recently, as one person asked on X: "I'm curious about the difference between green light and yellow light. Does anyone know how they differ?"

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Many flocked to the comments section of the viral post to provide their theories, and it's fair to say there's been a lot of jokes surrounding that.

"Green shows that your iPhone is fake, straight from Temu, orange I don't know," one person wrote.

I'm curious about the difference between green light and yellow light. Does anyone know how they differ? pic.twitter.com/Z8FSYAqv4u — Pretty Chauhan (@pretty_sarlin) June 13, 2026

While a second added: "Green means you’re being watched. Orange means you’re being listened to."

Thankfully, Apple has a support page that has put everyone's minds at rest as it explains what the orange and green dots on your phone actually mean.

Apple's site says: "An orange indicator means that the microphone is being used by an app on your iPhone. This indicator appears as an orange square if the Differentiate Without Colour setting is turned on in Settings > Accessibility > Display & Text Size."

Meanwhile, speaking of the green dot, the support site adds: "A green indicator means either the camera only or the camera and microphone are being used by an app on your iPhone."

Earlier this week, Apple unpacked a ton of new details surrounding iOS 27 at the Worldwide Developers Conference.

New features are coming to Apple devices (Getty Stock Photo)

One of the most exciting features announced was the news AirPods is getting a custom EQ, meaning Apple users will soon be able to tune their headphone device to a preferred sound profile.

The custom feature coming this fall will include a three band equalizer, comprising of low, mid, high.

Apple said in a press release: "AirPods users can now enjoy custom EQ to further personalize how their AirPods sound. And with expanded Apple GymKit functionality, users with AirPods Pro 3 can sync their heart rate data through iPhone while enjoying incredible audio quality."

The custom EQ will be compatible with AirPods Max 2, AirPods Pro 3, and AirPods 4.