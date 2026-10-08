Texas death row inmate Jamaal Howard yesterday (October 7) became the first prisoner to receive the lethal injection following the botched execution of Christa Pike, but the 46-year-old asked a haunting question just hours before.

Howard was killed in Texas and pronounced dead shortly after 8:00pm, after being administered pentobarbital - the same drug used in the failed attempt to execute Pike, 50, just last week, who is now alive and speaking in hospital.

After spending more than 25 years on death row, Howard was asked by the warden overseeing his execution if he had a final statement.

He repeatedly apologized to members of his victim’s family, who were seated just metres away in the death chamber's witness area.

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Howard was sentenced to death following the 2000 murder of petrol store worker Vickie Swartout, 42.

Aged 20, Howard was found guilty of stealing his granddad’s gun and firing at Vickie, which ultimately led to her death.

It was just 19 minutes after the drug was administered that Howard was pronounced dead. (Getty Stock Images)

But according to his spiritual advisor, Jeff Hood, Howard was 'intellectually disabled', and was not fully aware of what is happening to him prior to his execution.

His legal team argued that the state had failed to take this into account, while Texas maintained there was no evidence to suggest he had an intellectual disability.

"Jamaal is still struggling to understand what is happening to him," he said yesterday, just hours before the death penalty was due to be carried out.

"Today, he asked, 'Why is everyone crying?' He cannot grasp why the people around him are grieving. Yet Texas is preparing to kill him anyway."

At the state prison in Huntsville, moments after he was given a dose of pentobarbital, he uttered his final words.

"I wish that you accept my apology and I wish for your forgiveness," the killer said.

Howard was 20 when he committed the murder. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

He added: "I’m sorry for what happened. I wish you can learn to forgive me one of these days."

He also said he was 'in a good state of mind to find peace and the Lord, so I thank y’all'.

"Hey, enjoy life, and peace to y’all," he concluded.

And just 19 minutes after the drug was administered, he was pronounced dead.

Howard's sister, who was sat among his victim's family, became increasingly distressed as she said 'get me out of here' before leaving just moments later.

Speaking to the Metro prior to the 46-year-old receiving the death penalty, his advisor Hood warned: "When you talk about the lethal injection drugs, he thinks you are talking about drugs that would get you high or something.

"He really has no idea it will end his life. My worst fear is going into the chamber with him today, and him telling me he doesn’t know what’s going on."