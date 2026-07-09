Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, has spoken out weeks after he was admitted to hospital.

McConnell was hospitalized on June 14, although not much is known about his current condition. It was reported by WLKY, that his wife, Chao left for China on June 12.

Now, Chao's spokesperson has given a statement to the Daily Beast, confirming why she did not fly back after her husband was admitted, after a number of questions.

“The secretary was on a long-planned trip in China to support her family’s philanthropic endeavors," the statement read.

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“During the trip, she met with a number of people, including the US ambassador. The Senator’s health did not warrant an immediate return to the US.”

Chao has broken her silence after her husband's hospitalization (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)

As per People, Chao, who previously served as secretary of labor under George W. Bush, met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing, three days after her husband was hospitalized.

Chao's team then revealed that she was now back in the United States, although they didn't confirm exactly when she had returned home. They also did not confirm McConnell’s current condition.

However, his spokesperson told the Independent: “Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he’s receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital.

“The Senator continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session.”

McConnell, who previously worked under Trump as his first Transportation Secretary, has been sent a number of well wishes by a number of Republicans.

Chao has sine returned to the United States after going on a trip to China (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

CNN commentator Scott Jennings said he had spoken to McConnell revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that McConnell was 'still recovering in the hospital'.

We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible," he later penned.

It's not McConnell's only recent health scare.

In October, he tripped and fell to the ground in a Capitol hallway as he made his way to the governmental building for votes. A video saw the Kentucky Senator stumble to the ground as he was asked questions by the group about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

He was then helped back up by aides, before walking off with help from his detail.



