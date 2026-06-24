A brand new documentary about the Real Wolf of Wall Street is set to premiere on Paramount+ this July, and it includes all the 'insane' details that were left out of the film.

The Wolf of Wall Street has become a firm fan favourite in many households, with viewers regularly ranking it among their top five or ten films of all time.

But little do fans know that many crazy details surrounding the true story of Jordan Belfort were actually left out of the 2013 movie.

However, all will be revealed in a brand new three-part docu-series which will land on Paramount+ on July 14, as it turns out that the big bad wolf was maybe even badder than we knew.

Advert

There has long been a debate about whether Martin Scorsese's iconic film scorned his bad behavior or glorified it.

But one thing is for sure - the trailer for the new docu-series promises that things were wilder than the flick depicted 13 years ago.

One interviewee taking part in the series says: "A lot of the movie was bulls***."

While another added: "The Wolf of Wall Street doesn't even accurately portray the level of insanity that occurred."

The official synopsis for the documentary reads: "While the iconic film The Wolf of Wall Street saw Hollywood turn Jordan Belfort (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) and his band of boiler room brokers at Stratton Oakmont into the face of 90s excess, the story behind their rise is even darker and more debauched than previously known."

Jordan Belfort is the true story behind the iconic 2013 film. (OGUT/Star Max/GC Images)

They added that the series features 'never-before-seen footage, thousands of internal FBI documents, and archival interviews'.

"The documentary uncovers the explosive true story of Belfort’s meteoric rise, his stunning fall and those he left stranded in his wake," the producers concluded.

And while many would love a movie about their own life directed by Scorsese, it seems Belfort wasn't impressed, after he filed a lawsuit in 2020 claiming to be 'completely blindsided to learn, after the fact, of the source of funding' for the film'.

Belfort was played by Leonardo DiCaprio in the Scorsese classic. (Paramount Pictures)

The former stockbroker claimed the production company that bought his movie rights, Red Granite, used money connected to the 1MDB corruption scandal to fund The Wolf of Wall Street and hid that information from him.

He argued that if he had known, he could have negotiated a better deal or avoided doing business with them.

UNILAD have reached out to Jordan Belfort for comment.