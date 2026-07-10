Bunnie Xo explains why she deleted Jelly Roll divorce podcast despite it making $100,000

Bunnie Xo had her reasons to delete her podcast's highest-viewed episode in which she detailed the breakdown of her ten-year marriage to Jelly Roll.

The podcaster and Stripped Down author has deleted the Dumb Blonde podcast episode aired on June 18, despite admitting it had made her $100k.

The instalment focused on her breakup from country musician Jelly Roll and quickly became her highest-viewed episode, in which she made it clear that the decision to split up was 'not mutual' and allegedly stemmed from an argument the couple had on Mother's Day.

“He’s my best friend. I don't care how f**ked up our relationship was — which it wasn't that f**ked up,” she said in the episode. “I don't care how much we didn't communicate or how things shook out. I was riding with this motherf**ker till the wheels fell off.”

Advert

Now, however, the podcast star is explaining that being her usual brand of unfiltered and apologetic backfired.

“I realized I just don't want one of the hardest moments of my life to become a permanent headline,” Bunnie, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, admitted in a subsequent episode aired on July 10.

The couple filed for divorce after an argument on Mother's Day. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

“I don't want to live in that. I believe in being transparent with you guys and that's never ever ever going to change. But I also believe that people deserve the space to heal, to evolve and to move forward.”

Although she stands by her initial comments about the divorce, saying they were necessary to her emotional needs at that time, the podcaster explained that she’s no longer in that headspace.

“It was real, it was honest and it came from exactly where I was emotionally in that moment,” she continued. “But I'm not in that same place anymore.”

"You guys really don't even know the whole story, you guys know bits and pieces," she also said, adding that there is 'so much more' to her than just 'one painful chapter' in her life.

The couple shocked fans earlier this year when Jelly Roll filed for divorce after ten years of marriage, as the ex-couple still intend to continue trying to become parents together after Bunnie detailed her IVF journey in previous episodes, assuring she and Jelly Roll (real name Jason Bradley DeFord) would co-parent.

In the new episode, the podcaster also seemingly touched upon reactions to being spotted kissing Calabasas Confidential star Dylan Wolf in Nashville, rejecting the idea she has moved on from her marriage.

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll were together for a decade prior to their shocking split. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

"When people see me out having fun and just living my best life, I can see where they would be like, ‘Wow they just announced the divorce.’ But really you guys have to understand I have been sitting in purgatory for two and a half months in my studio house. Literally there was times where I was on the floor screaming, crying," she said.