Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have gone to serious lengths to keep their wedding under wraps, but that hasn't stopped one enterprising artist from cashing in on the day in the most unexpected way possible.

The couple tied the knot at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 3, with a guest list packed full of famous faces and security tight enough that fans camped outside were left completely in the dark.

The only confirmation the ceremony had actually happened came when a message reading 'JusT&T Married' flashed up on nearby billboards.

While most people assumed that was as close as they'd ever get to the big day, artist Justin Gignac had other ideas.

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As part of his ongoing NYC Garbage project, he collected actual junk from outside the arena on the day of the wedding and turned it into a very unusual keepsake.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hired out Madison Square Garden for the glitziest wedding of the year (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Gignac packaged up the trash into small 'pocket garbage' cubes, selling just 50 of them.

The listing went live on July 8, and within 24 hours, every single one had sold out.

Speaking to BBC News, Gignac explained the thinking behind the project.

Justin Gignac explained why he thought fans would actually want it (BBC News)

"I figured Swifties would never want to part with their wedding garbage, so, they can take it with them wherever they go," he said.

Gignac also shared a short TikTok promoting the drop, which ended up racking up more than 800,000 views after being picked up by Swifties across the platform.

How much did Taylor Swift's wedding garbage cost?

Gignac has been running his New York City Garbage project since 2001 (BBC News)

Each cube cost $25 and appears to have sold purely on novelty value rather than anything valuable actually being inside.

In the now-viral clip, Gignac leaned into the romance of it all, describing the rubbish as being 'collected from the edge of a love story outside Madison Square Garden, as close to Taylor & Travis' big day as you could've gotten without an invite'.

What is the NYC Garbage project?

The wedding cubes aren't a one-off. Gignac has been running his New York City Garbage project since 2001, after a colleague bet him he couldn't sell something nobody would ever want to buy.

More than two decades on, he's shifted over 1,700 cubes to buyers in more than 30 countries, with previous limited editions built around major moments including the Republican National Convention, a Yankees World Series win, and Obama's inauguration.

For the wedding drop specifically, Gignac suited up in a full tuxedo and used a litter picker to gather debris from the streets around Madison Square Garden on the day of the ceremony.

Among the items said to have ended up inside the cubes were cigarette butts, bottle caps, lengths of caution tape, a stray AirPod, a Ring Pop, and even an ovulation test.

Shipping for each cube reportedly added a further $10 on top of the $25 asking price, meaning fans paid $35 in total for a small piece of rubbish from outside one of the year's most talked-about celebrity weddings.

UNILAD has contacted Justin Gignac for comment.

What Taylor Swift's wedding guests have said so far

Here are some of the celebs on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded guest list who have shared snippets of the big day on social media…

Greg James

(Instagram/@greg_james)

The British radio host revealed on his Instagram Story: “I am currently experiencing the world's greatest hangover and am unable to reply to the hilarious number of messages I have received over the last 24 hours.

“But just&t to say: true to her word, of course the invitation arrived and of course I couldn't tell anyone. And oh my god what an unbelievably brilliant night. I'm off for a nap.”

He later told Radio 1 listeners that he initially thought it was a scam when he and his wife Bella Mackie received an electronic invite to Swift and Kelce's wedding

He said: "Until we were in there, there was a huge part us, that me and Bella were like, ‘This could not be real. This could be a scam.’ So until we were in, we thought we may have made a big trip here for nothing."

Once inside, the ceremony didn't disappoint. He went on: "You know at a wedding you sometimes get the first drink free, well this was you get the first 10,00 drinks free."

He said it was 'the best night, maybe ever'.

Jessica Alba

(Instagram/@jessicaalba)

“We love love,” Alba wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a selfie of herself in a black Prada dress with Swift’s ‘Love Story’ playing over the top. “Congrats to T&T - such a beautiful night celebrating you.”

Adam Scott

(Instagram/@mradamscott)

The Severance star shared a snap looking very dapper alongside his wife, Naomi, actor Paul Rudd and his wife Julie Yaeger.

“T&T,” Scott captioned the Instagram post, alongside two hearts.

Niecy Nash

The actress posted a video of herself and her wife, Jessica Betts, in a car heading to Madison Square Garden.

She wrote: “The Betts pulled up to the Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift wedding . #swipe A time was had! The love in the room was palpable

“Wowwwwwww is the best way to describe it. From beginning to end no detail was spared! “Congrats! @killatrav @taylorswift

“Welcome to the club!”

Suki Waterhouse

Waterhouse, who previously confirmed her wedding attendance to Variety, shared a series of images with the caption: “NYC, NYC, land of love.”

On Sunday, she posted a Story with the Francis Bacon quote: “I often work best with a hangover because my mind is crackling with energy and I can think very clearly.”

Kelsea Ballerini

(Instagram/@kelseaballerini)

"Watched my favorite singer fall in love and get married. (cries for several business days)” singer-songwriter Ballerini wrote on her Instagram Story.

In a separate post, she added: “Congrats on the most beautiful wedding @taylorswift @killatrav i’m still crying and dancing.”

Joseph Kahn

(Instagram/@josephkahn)

The Grammy-winning director, who has worked with Swift on several music videos, said: “Had a wonderful time at Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce's wedding last night. I got to meet Steven Spielberg and the lovely Kate Capshaw and talk filmmaking with the GOAT (lifelong dream achieved).

“What I will say about the wedding was it was so much funnier and emotional than expected, and as big as it was, it also felt very intimate. And yes, literally everyone was there. I told Lotte many times it was like living in the internet, and AI would crack if it tried to render it.

“Anyway congratulations Taylor and Travis! Wishing your beautiful family and future family endless happiness!”

Joey King

Sharing several photos, King penned: “JusT&T married,” along with five white heart emojis.

Eric Stonestreet

(Instagram/@ericstonestreet)

The Modern Family star wrote on Instagram: “I guess I can say now. We were at a wedding in New York City last night. Two truly special people found each other and what a joy to be able to celebrate them. And also, [my wife] Lindsay is so hot.”

Gabriella Brooks

(Instagram/@gabriella_brooks)

Uploading several pics, including one with her fiancé Liam Hemsworth, the model wrote: “The night of our lives. Congratulations T🤍T you are a match made in heaven.”