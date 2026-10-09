Northern Lights could be visible across 28 US states tonight – here's how to see them
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Northern Lights could be visible across 28 US states tonight – here's how to see them

A new moon on Saturday will leave skies virtually free of moonlight, ideal for aurora hunters

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Photo

Topics: US News, Weather

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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