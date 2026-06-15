Experts have opened up about a quick test which could give a vital clue about whether someone has a serious medical condition.

This is an aortic aneurysm, a condition where the aorta, a very large and important blood vessel carrying blood between the heart and the abdomen, becomes swollen.

It can be very serious because the swelling in the blood vessel can happen slowly over time, and for the most part they don't actually have any symptoms, meaning that there's no real way of telling that you have one unless you go for a specific health screening.

Emilia Clarke from Game of Thrones has since opened up about her own struggle with the condition, sharing just how serious it can be.

Advert

However, while thy mostly don't have symptoms they can became extremely serious if the worst happens and they burst.

So how does the quick test called 'the thumb test' indicate your likelihood of an aneurysm?

It's about how your thumb can be placed on your palm (Getty Stock)

It's actually to do with assessing your mobility, because hyper-mobility can sometimes be an indication of other medical conditions which can lead to an increased incidence of aneurysm.

These are conditions such as Marfan syndrome and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which can both increase the risk of an aneurysm.

But what is the 'thumb test'?

Speaking to the HuffPost, preventative cardiologist Dr. Tracy Paeschke said: “The thumb test involves laying your thumb across your flat palm. If your thumb extends beyond the edge of your palm, this indicates joint laxity or stretchiness, which can be associated with connective tissue diseases.”

She added: “A study in 2021 showed that people with a positive thumb sign had a high likelihood of having an ascending aortic aneurysm, widening of the large blood vessel in the chest that carries blood from the heart to all parts of the body."

An aneurysm sees the blood vessels swelling (Getty Stock)

Nonetheless, another cardiologist, Dr. Marc Bonaca, warned that it's still not a diagnostic test in itself, saying: "Those who have a positive thumb test may have a connective tissue condition associated with aneurysm, but that does not mean they have an aneurysm.”

So what should you do if you do carry out the thumb test?

Well Dr Bonaca suggested that if you have a thumb test which 'could suggest an underlying connective tissue disease', then speak to your doctor about further testing.

This could lead to carrying out more through diagnostic checks, including the scans and imaging which are necessary in diagnosing someone with an aneurysm.

So, it's potentially a useful tool, but if you are worried then speaking to a doctor is the only way to know for sure.