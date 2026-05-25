Expert shares advice with people who are having sex between 10:30pm and 11:30pm

It’s common to get down and dirty in the late hours of the night. Everyone’s off the clock and there’s just one more thing to do before shutting down for the day…

Although it may be more convenient to have sex at night, and the natural darkness lifts the mood, one expert has revealed that it may not be the best time of the day after all.

Those who prefer to start the day with a spring in their step may be laughing now, as it looks like they may have had the right idea all along…

Psychologist Dr Michael Breus joined Steven Bartlett on the Diary of a CEO podcast, in which he explained when our body's hormone levels are at their peak, and it’s definitely not the last thing at night.

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Although most people prefer having sex at night, it's actually not the best, an expert says (Getty Stock Image)

Dr Michael Breus, who is also known as the sleep doctor, told listeners of the podcast: “Here's what's interesting, your hormone profile doesn't look too good for 11.30 at night for having sex. In order to have successful sex, you want to have estrogen, testosterone, progesterone, adrenaline and cortisol all to be high and melatonin to be low.”

He then revealed that at night, that’s the complete opposite. In fact, as we get ready to hit the hay, melatonin is high, and all the other hormones are low.

However, that’s not all. Michael highlighted the common ‘morning wood’ men seem to wake up with every morning - saying it was ‘mother nature’ telling men to ‘use it’.

It’s unfortunate for Americans, as a study published in the National Library of Medicine states that the majority of sexual encounters took place at bedtime, which was between 11pm and 1am.

The expert reveals first thing in the morning is actually the best time to have sex (Getty Stock)

Although, most people who did so, told researchers that the reasoning for this was external factors. These included work schedules, their partners availability and the fact that they were simply already in bed.

28% said they also feel sexual when the lights are naturally dim at night.

Now, if we want to dive even further and get more specific, a study done by lingerie retailer Pour Moi surveyed 2000 sexually active adults and found that 10.09pm on a Saturday night was the prime time to get jiggy, as per the New York Post.

Unsurprisingly, it was Friday night that came a close second, followed by Sunday and Thursday, but it seemed not many were in the mood earlier in the week.

The more you know!