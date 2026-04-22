Former rugby star and faithful Traitors UK star Joe Marler, 35, opened up a little too much when he revealed that he wakes up with morning wood ‘nowhere near’ as much as he used to.

Marler opened up on the Man Alive podcast, and it seems he may not be alone in this, as host Dr Jeff Foster responded with some interesting insight. He revealed that men’s testosterone levels tend to fall as they age, which can affect the amount of times they wake up with an erection.

The Traitors star then revealed that he would get an erection ‘all the time’ when he was a teen, as he shared a joke with the host.

“The amount of times the tables would rise at least 12 inches, maybe less…” he laughed.

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But how many times should a man like Joe in his 30s get an erection? Well, host Dr Jeff said men in their 30s should still be having morning erections at least 2 to 3 times a week, which he said was ‘normal’.

Dr Jeff said that he would advise men in their 30s to visit a doctor if they can’t remember the last time they had an erection in the AM.

“That’s a really good indicator that either hormones have dropped, or your cardiovascular risk has gone up, because something is stopping that erection naturally occurring,” he warned.

Dr Jeff continued to dig even deeper as he revealed in a chat with Metro that men in their 20s and teenage boys should get morning erections every day or most days.

He explained that those in their 30s should expect to get one more than 50 percent of the time, while in your 40s and 50s for men, a normal amount would be two to three times a week.

By the time men get to their 60s, the doc says once or twice weekly is normal.

A doctor has revealed how many times men should be getting morning erections (Getty Stock Photo)

However, many men may be worrying when they see the figures from Dr Jeff, as experts recently weighed in on the ongoing issue of erectile dysfunction in young men.

Dr. Leon Telis, a board-certified urologist and director of the Men’s Health Program at Mount Sinai Hospital, explained to New York Post: "A very large portion of ED in younger men is what’s called psychosomatic, basically stress and anxiety-induced."

Rocky Tishma, co-founder of Manhattan Sex Therapy Group added that ‘a lot of stress, anxiety and psychological issues’ were keeping men from being able to show up ‘how they want to in their body’ when being intimate with someone else.