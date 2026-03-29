A team of experts have weighed in on the ongoing issue of young men experiencing erectile dysfunction (ED) and why it might be happening.

ED typically affects men aged 40 and over, but that doesn't mean younger men don't experience it too.

According to Cleveland Clinic, around 52 percent of men aged 40 to 70 experience ED to some degree.

As to why it can affect older folks, it could come down to the numerous medications the older generation take to look after their health.

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Dr. Jason B. Carter, a board-certified urologist and medical advisor to Aeroflow Urology, explained to the New York Post: "When we see an older patient come to the office and they have ED, they often have some combination of obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and medications to treat those conditions, which can contribute to ED, along with some underlying cardiovascular disease."

Erectile dysfunction isn't uncommon in older men (Getty Stock)

Biological factors can also play a part in contributing to ED, said Rocky Tishma, co-founder of Manhattan Sex Therapy Group.

Going on to note that more young people have been experiencing the condition, Tishma added: "Recently, a lot of younger men are coming in after going through a primary care provider or a urologist and finding there’s nothing wrong physiologically."

So, what's the issue? Well, experts think it's psychosomatic.

Dr. Leon Telis, a board-certified urologist and director of the Men’s Health Program at Mount Sinai Hospital, explained to NYP: "A very large portion of ED in younger men is what’s called psychosomatic, basically stress and anxiety-induced."

Another thing experts have found is that patients say that they're okay getting an erection while masturbating, but issues arise when getting intimate with somebody.

A lot of young men are now reporting that they have ED (Getty Stock)

"It ends up being a lot of stress, anxiety and psychological issues that are keeping them from being able to show up in their body how they want to when they’re interacting with another person," said Tishma.

The adult industry might also be setting unrealistic standards for young men, thus adding to their stress and anxieties.

Watching porn can actually affect how both men and women reach orgasm, sex expert Annabelle Knight told UNILAD.

"Porn isn’t inherently harmful, and for many people it can be a healthy part of sexual exploration," she said. "The issue arises when it becomes someone’s primary reference point for what sex ‘should’ look like."

"Most mainstream porn is performance-based, it’s designed for visual impact, not emotional connection, mutual pleasure or realistic pacing," Annabelle added.