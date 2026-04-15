A dating expert has warned of one mistake many people are making after embarking on a rebound relationship.

After a relationship comes to an end, it can be pretty common for an individual to jump head first into a new commitment despite the emotional stress of separating with a partner.

It can be particularly common for those exiting a long-term relationship who may not be accustomed to being alone, and while there is nothing wrong with a rebound relationship, one dating expert has explained the mistake people make in such situation.

But first, Emily Conway, CEO and Creative Director at Dragon Toys, has said that not all post-breakup relationships fall under the same category.

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"There's a significant difference between someone who starts dating again with a degree of self-awareness and someone who jumps straight into something new purely to avoid sitting with difficult feelings," said Emily.

"The former can be healthy. The latter tends to catch up with you eventually."

There are advantages and disadvantages to a rebound relationship (Getty Stock Photo)

The dating expert went on to note that there is real risk with a rebound relationship though, which mostly comes down to 'timing and emotional honesty'.

And she went on to warn about the one common mistake a lot of people make, as she revealed: "I often see people holding a new partner up against their ex. That's not fair to anyone involved, and it usually signals that there's still some emotional work to do."

Just because many are guilty of making this mistake with rebound relationships, Emily has revealed that if you're in the right frame of mind, then you can embark on such an endeavour.

There is nothing wrong with a rebound relationship but you have to be in the right frame of mind to go into one (Getty Stock Photo)

She continued: "Rebound relationships aren't inherently good or bad. What matters is the emotional place you're approaching them from. Someone who enters a new relationship with honesty, self-awareness, and realistic expectations can benefit from the connection.

"Someone who uses a new partner as a way to avoid grief is likely to find that the pain waits for them."

The dating expert added: "The most useful thing anyone can do after a breakup is check in with themselves regularly and honestly. Are you ready to show up for someone new, or are you still showing up for the last person? That question, more than any timeline, is what should guide your next step."

Emily claims that having a rebound relationship can be beneficial as it can often 'clarify what you actually want from a relationship'.