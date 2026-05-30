Mackenzie Shirilla's time in prison has seen the convicted murder be accused of a number of offences, according to prison records.

Shirilla is currently behind bars after driving a car at 100 miles per hour directly into a wall in Strongsville, Ohio, which fatally crushed her boyfriend Dominic Russo and friend, Davion Flanagan.

She was convicted of 12 felony offences, including murder, felonious assault and aggravated vehicular homicide in 2023.

Shirilla has long maintained her innocence, claiming that she blacked out prior to the crash and never invented to kill Russo and Flanagan.

Advert

The horrific crime has been told in Netflix's The Crash, which has featured interviews with Shirilla's parents in a much-talked about documentary.

Following that, a report on Shirilla's conduct in prison obtained by the New York Post has shown a string of disciplinary offences the 20-year-old has faced in prison so far.

Mackenzie Shirilla and Dominic Russo were together for four years (Netflix)

The allegations include Shirilla concealing nude photos in her cell and flashing her breasts to a visitor on a video call.

The incident, which took place on August 22 2025, saw the inmate having an intimate video call with a former prisoner who she had been in regular contact with.

It's reported in the records that Shirilla flashed her breast at the former inmate on the call, which resulted in her having video visit restrictions for 60 days.

Another incident describes Shirilla being caught in a compromising position with another inmate, with the fellow prisoner said to have had his 'hands in Shirilla's pants in her buttocks region'.

Shirilla was placed in restrictive housing for a week following the incident.

She also got into hot bother for making alterations to her prison uniform and for smuggling in contraband such as a tie-dye bra.

Mackenzie Shirilla has allegedly made a series of violations (Netflix)

One alleged incident saw Shirilla wearing a hoodie which had 'clearly taken in on the sides', as well as an unbuttoned prison shirt.

A female prison guard reported that after Shirilla was escorted to the restroom, the inmate stated that 'if a prison guard 'got a boner from the way I’m dressed, that’s his fault'.

According to prison records, the guard went on to say: "The whole time we were in the restroom, she was very disrespectful and talked with a loud tone asking if this was all we were worried about was her altered jacket."

Shirilla is said to have made a total of 23 violations during her time behind bars at Ohio Reformatory for Women.