One chillingly callous decision changed Mackenzie Shirilla's life forever and ended those of her boyfriend Dominic Russo and his friend Davion Flanagan, when she chose to drove into a wall at high speed.

That fatal singular moment when Shirilla decided to stamp on the gas in July, 2022, has landed her a hefty sentence of 15 years to life in prison and forms the subject of the new Netflix true crime documentary The Crash.

Although the then-17-year-old told police that she had blacked out behind the wheel, video evidence from the scene and the vehicle's black box revealed that she had actually kept her foot on the accelerator even as they smashed into a wall at 100mph.

Bodycam footage captured by police responding to the scene in Strongsville, Ohio, reveal just how different the crash site was from a typical road accident, with attending officers blown away by the wreck in front of them.

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"Radio, this car's split in two," one of the attending officers can be heard saying in disbelief after arriving on the scene, roughly 45 minutes after Shirilla's Toyota Camry had smashed into the corner of the Plidco building at around 5.25am.

As they approach the twisted wreckage of the vehicle, the law enforcement official attempts to peer inside the vehicle to determine how many were involved in the crash and then calls for backup as they attempt to smash in the windows to release those inside.

Officers were stunned at the wreckage of the crash (Strongsville PD)

Calling dispatch, the officer continued: "We've got at least two occupants in here, no one's moving... oh my God, times three guys, radio three occupants. No one's conscious, no one's breathing."

But while 20-year-old Russo and and 19-year-old Flanagan were pronounced dead at the scene, the bodycam footage, obtained by TMZ, reveals the moment that the first responders realize that Shirilla has somehow survived the 100mph crash.

They found the teenager jammed between her driver's seat and the door, unconscious but still breathing. Analysis of the crash shown in court showed that the part of the vehicle that made contact with the corner of the building was the passenger's side.

Shirilla was the only person still breathing when first responders turned up (Strongsville PD)

"This is the worst car crash I've ever seen," the officer can be heard saying as he surveils the devastating scene and torn up car. Then, other emergency services begin to arrive at the fatal crash.

Firefighters begin work to cut the occupants free, beginning with the only person in the car who survived the crash. As the car door is pried open and Shirilla pulled out, she can be heard screaming in pain.

As she comes around and is stretchered so that she can be flown to a nearby hospital, Shirilla told EMTs that her leg hurt, while another officer can be heard telling others that she should not be told about her friends' deaths just yet.

One officer even remarks that it's a 'bad place to put a building', meaning that it was not a logical place for a vehicle to leave the road. They also pointed out, just looking at the wreckage, that there were not the typical skid marks from an attempt at braking before smashing into the wall.

Shirilla would only be arrested for the intentional crash three months later, after a number of her peers came forward with evidence of her past behavior, as well as recordings from the 'Life360' tracking app which showed the car accelerating into the wall.

She was ultimately convicted of four counts of murder and felony assault, as well as two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and some lesser drug charges.