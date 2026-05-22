Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor investigated for potential sex crimes as police issue appeal

Authorities investigating Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have called for people to come forward with information if they believe to have details about alleged sexual misconduct surrounding the former Prince Andrew.

The legal definition of the offence can include sharing confidential financial information, financial misconduct, wilful neglect of duty, and sexual misconduct.

Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in February over the alleged sharing of confidential material with Jeffrey Epstein during his time as a trade envoy, a position the King's brother held between 2001 and 2011.

The former prince was released hours later, with police saying at the time that an investigation was ongoing.

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Multiple reports state that the police are concerned that the public may think authorities are only focusing on the allegation that Andrew shared a confidential trade report with Epstein.

The former Prince Andrew has long denied any wrongdoing (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

However, misconduct in public office, which Andrew was detained on earlier this year, includes a wide range of actions including abuse of position, sexual misconduct and corruption.

Police are looking into a claim by a woman that she was sent by Epstein to Royal Lodge for a tour of Buckingham Palace, before having sex with Andrew.

Thames Valley Police said in a statement: "We have engaged with the woman’s legal representative to confirm that, should she wish to report this to police, it will be taken seriously and handled with care, sensitivity and respect for her privacy and her right for anonymity.

“We recognise how difficult it can be to speak about experiences of this nature, and any contact with police will be led by her wishes, when and if she feels ready and able to do so.”

An investigation into Andrew is continuing (Jordan Pettitt - Pool/Getty Images)

Thames Valley Police Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright went on to say that a police investigation into misconduct in public office investigation is 'continuing'.

The constable added in a statement: "Misconduct in public office is a crime that can take different forms, making this a complex investigation.

“Our team of very experienced detectives are working meticulously through a significant amount of information that has come in from the public and other sources."

Police added: “We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation into all reasonable lines of inquiry, wherever they may lead.

“We encourage anyone with information to get in touch with us through the normal non-urgent contact channels, such as the Thames Valley Police online portal.

“I understand the high level of interest in this work, but please be patient as we continue to actively progress our investigation. We will provide further updates to the public and media when appropriate.”

Andrew has denied all allegations against him.