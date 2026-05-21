Symptoms of gonorrhea as cases of STI reaches record high across Europe

There's been a worrying increase in cases of gonorrhea across Europe, as well as other sexually transmitted infections.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has sounded the alarm following the dramatic increase over a 10-year period.

As of 2024, there was a reported 106,331 cases of gonorrhea in Europe, marking a huge 303 percent increase since 2015, BBC News reports.

Cases of syphilis more than doubled in the same period to 45,557 as well.

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The ECDC defines gonorrhea (which is sometimes referred to as 'the clap') as 'a sexually transmitted infection caused by a bacteria that can affect the genital, rectal and oropharyngeal (throat) areas of both men and women'.

As to why there's been a surge in transmission, the ECDC believes it stems from 'widening gaps in testing and prevention' — however, there has been a new gonorrhea vaccine rolled out in the UK in recent months.

The ECDC has issued an alarming new report about gonorrhea rates in Europe (JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

A 303 percent increase in gonorrhea

The roll out of the vaccine in sexual health clinics in England began in August 2025. The jab is available for free to patients at highest risk of the sexually transmitted infection (STI), including gay and bisexual men who have a recent history of multiple sexual partners and a bacterial STI in the previous 12 months.

It's hoped that the rollout will protect thousands of people and save the NHS over £7.9 million (more than $10 million) over next decade. The move comes after a so-called 'super strain' of the infection was reported back in 2022.

Away from vaccinations, Bruno Ciancio, the head of the agency's Directly Transmitted and Vaccine-Preventable Diseases unit, has urged people to use condoms during sex following the news of the surge in gonorrhea cases.

"These infections can cause severe complications, such as chronic pain and infertility and, in the case of syphilis, problems with the heart or nervous system," he said, per BBC, adding: "Protecting your sexual health remains straightforward. Use condoms with new or multiple partners, and get tested if you have symptoms."

Of all the European countries, Spain had the highest number of confirmed gonorrhea and syphilis cases.

Gonorrhea cases have hiked more than 300 percent over 10 years (Getty Stock)

Symptoms of gonorrhea

Symptoms of infection typically emerge within two weeks after sexual contact with an infected person, says the ECDC. The signs of gonorrhea can differ for both men and women.

For women, they may experience: vaginal discharge, painful or burning sensation when urinating, lower abdominal pain, bleeding between periods, and pain during intercourse.

In contrast, men might notice a urning sensation while peeing, pus-like discharge from the penis, and (less commonly) painful or swollen testicles.

"Both men and women can have rectal infection and have symptoms such as discharge, itching, pain and bleeding from the rectum," the ECDC adds.

Should the infection develop in someone's throat, it's likely they won't present any symptoms. Some people may experience soreness, however.

Even if someone with gonorrhea isn't showing symptoms, they can still pass on the infection to others.

Should the infected person not get treatment, gonorrhea could remain in the body and continue to spread to others.