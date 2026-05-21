A UK radio station accidentally broadcast the death of King Charles while playing the British national anthem, and has now released a statement explaining and apologizing for the error.

The death of a monarch in the UK is the catalyst of a ten day mourning period, which concludes at the end of the day of the State Funeral.

This was last held following the death of the Queen in 2022, an announcement that traveled around the world in minutes.

So it's easy to envision the panic of radio producers at Radio Caroline in Essex, England, on Tuesday (May 19), when they accidentally aired a pre-recorded message informing listeners that the King had passed.

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In a clip published by The Telegraph, the mistaken broadcast reported: "This is Radio Caroline. We have suspended our normal programmes until further notice as a mark of formal respect following the passing of His Majesty King Charles III."

King Charles has not responded to the major error. (Jane Barlow-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A brief moment of silence was then followed by the British national anthem.

But the station were quick to issue an apology following the horrifying mistake, releasing a statement which read: "Due to a computer error at our main studio, the death of a monarch procedure, which all UK stations hold in readiness while hoping not to require, was accidentally activated on Tuesday afternoon (May 19), mistakenly announcing that HM the King had passed away."

Radio Caroline further apologised for causing distress to King Charles, as well as their listeners.

The apology concluded: "Caroline has been pleased to broadcast Her Majesty the Queen's, and now the King's, Christmas message and we hope to do so for many years to come."

The station apologized for the error in a social media statement. (Radio Caroline Facebook)





The incident unfolded as the King, 77, toured Northern Ireland with his wife, Queen Camilla, 78, on surprise three-day royal visit.

But the radio error is the only unfortunate incident the King has suffered this week.

Just a day later (May 20), while greeting crowds gathered outside Newcastle Community Cinema in Northern Ireland, the King was pictured with seagul poop on the back of his dark grey suit jacket.

He laughed off the accident and turned down a change of clothes, as he continued to shake hands with those who had waited outside to meet the monarch.

"At least it didn't land on my head," he joked.