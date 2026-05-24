Mackenzie Shirilla, who is currently serving two life sentences for the murders of her boyfriend and his friend, has been ratted out by a former inmate who claims she found different ways to make money behind bars.

Shirilla was just 17 at the time she crashed into a wall at 100 miles per hour.

The Strongsville, Ohio teen was accompanied by then-boyfriend, Dominic Russo and friend Davion Flanagan in July 2022.

Her story gained national attention at the time, with Shirilla’s insistence to have blacked out at the wheel sparking a large-scale debate.

Advert

However, in the end, she was handed 12 felony offences, which include aggravated vehicular homicide, murder, and the felonious assault of Russo and Flanagan.

But recently the news of the crime has resurfaced online after The Crash, a Netflix documentary, was released.

Mackenzie Shirilla's former inmate claims she used 'sugar daddy websites' in jail (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction)

Kat Crowder, a former inmate in the same prison as Shirilla (Ohio Reformatory for Women), has come out to share new details about the convicted killer...particularly her ‘sugar daddy’ money-making skills.

In a conversation with TMZ, Crowder claimed that Shirilla was able to make money on the inside after utilising websites designed to be pen-pal type of sites of incarcerated women.

She said that for those who feed men lies on the outside about potentially forming a relationship once released, they can then have their lifestyles funded by the men.

Crowder said that while they aren’t marketed as ‘sugar daddy websites’, it’s what they’re known as to the inmates.





Despite revealing that she doesn’t think Shirilla is using the sites anymore due to the attention it was causing, she wouldn’t be shocked if the prisoner was getting a lot of traction from men in the past via the websites.

Aside from that, she claimed that Shirilla had been purchasing art supplies to craft jewelry such as nose rings, bracelets, and custom shoes for other women.

From there, she said she would sell the items, with money being deposited to her Cash App.

Crowder also spoke with NewsNation on May 20, where she claimed Shirilla wanted to be a Mean Girls character.

“I do say that she wanted to be like Regina George,” she said. “I mean, just the way that she did her makeup, the way that she, I mean, it was like she was going out to a club or something.”

UNILAD contacted Mackenzie Shirilla's lawyer for comment.