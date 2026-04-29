New photos of King Charles' most recent trip to America seemingly shows a different side to the senior royal.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are currently in the US and the president has already hosted them a lavish White House state dinner.

At the dinner, Charles gifted Donald Trump with a large, brass bell with his name on it. It came from the tower of a World War Two British submarine called the HMS Trump, which played 'a critical role during the war in the Pacific', according to the King.

"May it stand as a testimony to our nation’s shared history and shining future," Charles went on to say of the very 'personal' gift to the POTUS, who just days ago had another close encounter with death when a gunman opened fire at a gala dinner.

Advert

Queen Camilla and King Charles are currently in America (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Photos of King Charles and President Trump have shown the pair looking very jovial together, with both parities cracking jokes about one another.

During a speech given by Trump, he noted that his mother had a 'crush' on Charles back in the day. The King was then seen smirking at the unexpected comment made by the president.

Ultimately, it appears as if King Charles is having a whale of a time stateside.

In one snap of them sat during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Trump has his hand on the King's knee (which is very likely to have broken the usual royal protocol people have to follow) as Charles sat laughing.

King Charles and President Trump seem to get on like a house on fire (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The picture is a stark contrast to a similar meeting King Charles had with President Nixon at the White House in 1970. Then a prince, Charles looked prim and proper when sat next to Nixon with no smiles in sight.

The occasion marked Charles' first ever trip to the States, which he carried out alongside his sister Princess Anne. The royal pair had received an invitation from the daughters and son-in-law of then-President Nixon, according to Fox News.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton has said that all the smiles seen between Trump, Charles, and their wives are genuine.

Charles' current US trip looks very different to his first one in 1970 (HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"The couples seem to be getting on genuinely well," Stanton told UNILAD. "The smiles are genuine. Charles is completely within his comfort zone. Decades ago he would have been quite uncomfortable. But he’s totally at ease now."

He went on: "He’s very much come into his own. The King looks a bit bewildered at certain moments when it wasn’t clear what he was meant to do, but the president was there to guide him."

Stanton added: "It’s been a very cordial visit so far, the King doesn’t look nervous or intimidated at all. Trump is showing him due respect. Because Charles has such a good sense of humour, you can see these moments when he’s perhaps smiling to himself.

"His reaction to Trump’s speech was interesting, especially when he references his mother having a crush on him. You can see he has these little smiles to himself."