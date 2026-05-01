The daughter of a missing State Senate candidate has said her 'world is upside down' after her dad was found dead yesterday (April 30), with his truck crashed into a ravine.

Barry Christian, 54, was hoping to make his way into the Senate as a Republican candidate for District 38 in western Oklahoma in the midterms later this year.

His campaign said in a new release provided to KOCO that his body was discovered on Thursday (April 30), two days after he mysteriously vanished.

The politician was found in his Ram truck, which was discovered just off Highway 30 this week in a wildlife reserve in a very rural area.

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Authorities say the vehicle was found by a ravine near the Sandy Sanders Wildlife Management Area, south of Erick, Oklahoma.

The circumstances surrounding Christian's death remains unclear at this time, with police and fellow investigators working to provide answers to the Republican's family.

Spokesperson for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Hunter McKee told KOCO: "Why the truck was here, what that individual driver was doing, we're just not sure."

The politician was reported missing on Tuesday (Facebook/Barry Christian)

Christian's daughter, Brooklyn, told KOCO: "Please pray for our family and friends. Our world is upside down right now. We are still not sure of everything that happened, so please act with grace and treat my dad's legacy with dignity.

"We are extremely grateful to everyone who assisted in the search efforts, and all of the media outlets that shared his information. I know there will be lots of people devastated by his passing."

Meanwhile, one of his opponents for the Senate seat, Joe Buchanan, wrote on Facebook: "Carol and I are devastated to hear about Barry Christian’s passing. We are keeping his family and friends in our prayers, and hope our community can come together after this horrible tragedy."

On his campaign website, Christian's pledges included to 'proudly stand with President Trump' to 'fight leftist government overreach', 'oppose reckless open borders policies', 'defend unborn babies' and 'return America to energy independence'.

Barry Christian's car was found crashed into a ravine (KOCO 5 News)

Just days before his disappearance, Christian was seen campaigning at the Mangum Rattlesnake Derby on Saturday (April 25), while the Senate hopeful was active on social media providing details on his campaign.

Taking to social media after the public engagement, Christian wrote: "Join us for a spirited community gathering at the Mangum Oklahoma Rattlesnake Festival, where neighbors, families, and local supporters come together to celebrate wildlife, culture, and the enduring spirit of District 38.

"Our State Senate candidate for District 38 invites you to a friendly meet-and-greet to discuss issues that matter most to our community. Wildlife conservation and outdoor recreation to rural economy and public safety."

Barry Christian was a Republican Senate candidate (Facebook/Barry Christian)

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post last month, Christian said: "The challenges we face in Oklahoma aren’t Republican or Democrat — they’re challenges of education, workforce, public safety, agriculture, and the ability for families to build a future here at home.

"These are everyday issues that require real solutions and real commitment. I’m running because I believe in the values that built towns like ours — faith, respect, honesty, and responsibility."

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].