A 20-year-old student from Alabama has been missing for five days after traveling to Japan, as his parents say they are living in 'hell' while the search continues.

James 'Weston' Higginbotham's family have flown across the world in search of their son, who is a student at Auburn University.

His parents described him as an 'experienced hiker', and believe that he was in search of walking trails, before disappearing soon after arriving in Kyoto’s Yamashina Ward on May 29.

The 20-year-old's phone location was turned off when he disembarked from a train in the region, and no contact has been made since.

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His parents have issued a devastating statement, 'begging' anyone who knows any information or has spotted their son to contact the police.

Writing on social media, his mom, Nancy Higginbotham, said: "He may be emotionally distressed, so this is urgent.

James Higginbotham was last seen on May 29. (Facebook/Nancy Higginbotham)

"We are living in our own hell. He is not detained from a night out partying. The police have confirmed this. Please, I beg you, be kind. I’m already in so much pain."

She asked anyone who happened to find him not to post his exact location publicly, and noted that he was last seen wearing a white shirt with a graphic that reads 'Save the Bees'.

Nancy further described her son as an 'excellent navigator'.

The mom also chairs the Japan Legislative Exchange in the Alabama House of Representatives, and claimed that 'Japan is one of the safest countries in the world'.

She added: "Its people are some of the friendliest and most helpful you’ll ever meet. They are masters at collaboration in times of crisis."

The missing boy has been described by his parents as an 'experienced hiker'. (Facebook / Nancy Higginbotham)

Higginbotham's parents also released a video message on June 2, thanking people for their thoughts and prayers.

"We really feel them," his dad, Keith Higginbotham, said.

The shaken parents added: "Every time that you guys repost on social media, it's an opportunity for somebody in Japan to see it.

"Our ultimate goal is for people in Japan to see Weston's face so that they can report back to us."

The couple remain hopeful that their son will be found safe and well, as a prayer vigil was held on Tuesday (June 2) in Alabama.

"We're continuing to get closer and closer to finding him," they claimed.

Higginbotham is studying environmental engineering in college, and is described as an excellent student and very well travelled.

UNILAD has reached out to the Higginbotham family for comment.